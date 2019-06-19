Skoda Kodiaq to receive styling tweaks and new tech for 2020

Skoda is set to update its Kodiaq large SUV after nearly three years on sale, and a camouflaged prototype has been spotted testing ahead of an anticipated reveal later this year.

Following in the footsteps of the recently updated Superb flagship, the Nissan X-Trail rival is set to receive similarly subtle styling tweaks and an interior technology upgrade.

Heavy camouflaging to the front and rear ends suggests the most obvious visual changes will come in the form of redesigned bumpers and light units, with Skoda’s trademark grille design carried over from the outgoing model.

New features for the 2020 Kodiaq are likely to include the matrix LED headlights already seen on the new Superb, along with advanced driver aids such as predictive cruise control.

The prototype spotted appears to be towing a dynamometer, suggesting it’s running a new powertrain. The refreshed Superb was revealed last month and will be available for the first time with a plug-in hybrid option. That system is also expected to make its way into the Kodiaq in due course.