Skoda isn’t ruling out a full-blown comeback for the Fabia vRS, despite the hot hatch having been axed in 2014 due to sluggish sales.

The Czech brand told Autocar that a revival remains possible if market conditions swing back in favour of small performance models.

“There are currently no plans to offer a Fabia vRS, but we will continue to monitor customer demand,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Behind the scenes, engineers are understood to be enthusiastic about the idea. A new vRS model would give Skoda the chance to demonstrate the potential of the Fabia’s platform while tapping into the firm’s impressive motorsport heritage - which includes eight WRC2 Drivers’ Championship wins with the Fabia between 2015 and 2023.

The recently unveiled Fabia 130, producing 130kW (174bhp) to mark Skoda's 130th anniversary, is being viewed internally as a proof of concept.

Insiders suggest that strong demand for this model could help justify the business case for a fully fledged Fabia vRS.

Skoda is well aware, however, that Europe’s appetite for hot hatches has largely condensed to two core markets: the UK and Germany.

The Fabia 130 uses the Volkswagen Group’s 1.5-litre Evo2 turbo petrol engine - soon to be under Skoda’s stewardship - and a future Fabia vRS could push this further with hardware borrowed from elsewhere in the Group catalogue.