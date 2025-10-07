BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fastest Skoda Fabia yet brings 174bhp for £29,995
JLR suffers estimated £1.5 billion hit from sales lost after cyber attack

Fastest Skoda Fabia yet brings 174bhp for £29,995

Skoda marks its 130th birthday with a motorsport-inspired version of its supermini

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
7 October 2025

The new Skoda Fabia 130 has been revealed as the quickest version of the supermini yet, with 174bhp and a top speed of 142mph.

Its turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine receives a new intake plenum, vibration dampers and rocker arms to help cope with its extra brawn – 26bhp more than in the regular Fabia. 

Skoda said the unit has also been tuned to produce more power throughout the rev range, with its full 174bhp being delivered between 5750rpm and 6000rpm.

Torque outputs are unchanged, so 184lb ft is sent through the front wheels between 1500rpm and 4000rpm.

In addition to extra grunt, the Fabia 130 gets a bespoke software map for its dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing it to hold gears for longer. This means the engine can rev higher in the range before changing up.

It also enables quicker dual-clutch downchanges when the car is set in its Sport drive mode.

The changes net a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.4sec, an improvement of 0.6sec compared with a Fabia fitted with the standard version of the 1.5 TSI. That almost matches the Mk2 Fabia vRS, which was capable of completing the dash in 7.3sec.

The Fabia 130 will eventually catch up, however, as its top speed of 142mph improves on that of the old Fabia vRS by 3mph.

Skoda Fabia 130 rear quarter driving

As well as extra power, the Fabia 130 gets the sportier suspension set-up from the Fabia Monte Carlo, riding 15mm lower than the cooking models.

Its electric power steering has also been fettled to provide more feedback.

Inside, it's distinguished from the regular Fabia with electrically adjustable bucket seats and stainless-steel pedals.

Skoda Fabia lead

Skoda Fabia

No-nonsense supermini goes big on sophistication and practicality

The exterior is marked out by a special front splitter, 18in alloy wheels and twin exhaust pipes, plus ‘130’ graphics that reference Skoda’s 130th anniversary.

Order books will open on 30 October, with prices starting at £29,995 – £3040 more than for the Fabia Monte Carlo with the less powerful version of the 1.5 TSI.

Peter Cavellini 7 October 2025

Oh dear, buy what you like, it's your money, if your not buying what the keyboard experts are telling you who cares? Your happy and that's what matters to you.

Gerhard 7 October 2025

That is an absurd amoount of money for a mini Skoda... they're taking the MladaBoleslav with this vehicle...

ianp55 7 October 2025

A lot of money for a Skoda Fabia and almost approaching Polo GTI territory, that's less than £1500 more and gets a two litre engine with 207hp makes me think that they a pushing their place in the VAG pecking order

Gerhard 7 October 2025

They're both wildly over-priced anyway when a Dacia Sandero turbo with 110hp costs nearly half as much for nothing near half the car... and which uses the modern Renault Clio platform.

