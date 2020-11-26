Skoda Enyaq iV on sale from Wednesday at £31,085

Skoda’s first bespoke electric car, the Enyaq iV, has will be available to order in the UK from Wednesday, priced from £31,085 after grant and with a choice of two battery sizes.

The Enyaq, which shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID 4, is offered in two forms: iV 60 Nav, which uses a 62kWh battery pack for a WLTP range of 256 miles, and iV 80, which ups capacity to 82kWh, range to 333 miles and the price to £35,950. Customer deliveries will get underway from May.

The entry-level car features 19in alloy wheels, a 13.0in infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and keyless start, while the top-rung model brings bespoke chrome trim details, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and steering column-mounted paddles that adjust the level of brake regeneration.

Buyers can choose from three interior specifications. The cheapest, Loft, features fabric and artificial leather seat upholstery and brushed aluminium ‘decor panels’. Lounge gets light grey leather and yellow stitching for £1115, while Suite brings black leather and trim panels for £1285.

All models are equipped with 50kW charging capability as standard, with an option to upgrade to 100kW or - on the 82kWH battery - 125kW, resulting in a 10-80% charge taking as little as 38 minutes. Every Enyaq can also charge via a domestic socket or a 7kW wallbox.

The Enyaq is also available through the VW Group's new EV-specific Lease&Care scheme, which offers a choice of three payment plans and aftersales packages on a monthly subscription basis, with prices depending on mileage.

The performance-inspired Enyaq Sportline, revealed earlier this year as a precursor to the full-fat vRS model, has yet to be officially priced up, but will command a slight premium over the iv 80.

The first model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform to be built outside of Germany, the EV will be produced at a rate of up to 350 units per day. It'll go down the same production line as the combustion-engined Octavia and Karoq; the first time MEB and MQB platforms will be assembled together.

The Enyaq iV is also the firm’s first use of the MEB platform and offers two battery capacities, rear or four-wheel drive and a vRS performance variant.

Described as “the start of a new era for Skoda” by new CEO Thomas Schäfer, the SUV has an “emotive, powerful and dynamic” exterior design. Measuring 4648mm long and 1877mm wide, it’s almost as big as the Skoda Octavia and significantly larger than the Kia e-Niro. Skoda says space inside is on a par with that of its seven-seat Kodiaq as a result.

Distinctive features include an optional LED-backlit grille with a coming/leaving home animation. The LED headlights and tail-lights perform similar displays and scrolling indicators are standard. Skoda claims the Enyaq has a drag coefficient of just 0.27 – low for an SUV.