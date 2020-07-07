New Skoda Octavia vRS: petrol and diesel versions detailed

Skoda has released further details of its new-generation Octavia vRS after the first plug-in hybrid version was revealed earlier this year.

As expected, the conventionally powered models use the same powertrains as their respective Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf GTD siblings.

The petrol is powered by a 242bhp 2.0-litre turbo engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic.

The diesel uses a 197bhp 2.0-litre engine, which is DSG-only. Both variants can be optionally had with an on-demand four-wheel drive system. No performance or economy details have been released as yet.

Skoda first released details of the vRS iV plug-in hybrid, which has a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp (identical to the petrol vRS) and 295lb ft. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and a top speed of 152mph.

Official fuel economy figures haven't been divulged prior to homologation, but Skoda is targeting CO2 emissions of about 30g/km. The Octavia vRS iV can also cover 37 miles on electric power alone on a full charge.

Revealed in both hatchback and estate forms, the fourth generation of the hot Octavia receives typical vRS design cues including 19in alloy wheels, twin tailpipes, a wider front bumper, a black grille, air curtains and rear apron that includes a black diffuser. Black door mirrors also feature and the hatch receives a black rear spoiler, although the estate’s is body coloured.

Black wheels hide red-finished brake calipers, while full-LED matrix headlights and LED tail-lights are standard.

Upgrades inside include Alcantara vRS-branded seats that are electrically adjustable and heated for both driver and front passenger. The headlining and dashboard trim features Alcantara as well, and there are aluminium pedals.