New Skoda Octavia vRS: petrol and diesel versions detailed

Skoda has released further details of its new-generation Octavia vRS after the first plug-in hybrid version was revealed earlier this year.
As expected, the conventionally powered models use the same powertrains as their respective Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf GTD siblings.
The petrol is powered by a 242bhp 2.0-litre turbo engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic.
The diesel uses a 197bhp 2.0-litre engine, which is DSG-only. Both variants can be optionally had with an on-demand four-wheel drive system. No performance or economy details have been released as yet.
Skoda first released details of the vRS iV plug-in hybrid, which has a 1.4-litre TSI turbo petrol engine mated to a 114bhp electric motor for a combined system output of 242bhp (identical to the petrol vRS) and 295lb ft. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec and a top speed of 152mph.
Official fuel economy figures haven't been divulged prior to homologation, but Skoda is targeting CO2 emissions of about 30g/km. The Octavia vRS iV can also cover 37 miles on electric power alone on a full charge.
Revealed in both hatchback and estate forms, the fourth generation of the hot Octavia receives typical vRS design cues including 19in alloy wheels, twin tailpipes, a wider front bumper, a black grille, air curtains and rear apron that includes a black diffuser. Black door mirrors also feature and the hatch receives a black rear spoiler, although the estate’s is body coloured.
Black wheels hide red-finished brake calipers, while full-LED matrix headlights and LED tail-lights are standard.
Upgrades inside include Alcantara vRS-branded seats that are electrically adjustable and heated for both driver and front passenger. The headlining and dashboard trim features Alcantara as well, and there are aluminium pedals.
xxxx
Fury versus AJ
There's only one test I'm interested in and that's the PHEV - Petrol vrs - Diesel vrs. Over to you Autocar
gavsmit
I would've been interested in this car but...
....you know it's going to cost a RIDICULOUS amount of money as it's a new model launch (which always means a HUGE price leap over the previous model these days) and regardless of its humble origins, it's going to be silly money to buy.
Also, with governments grouping plug-in hybrids with normal ICE cars in terms of 2035, I can't see the point of hybrids any more as no doubt there will be plenty of opportunities for politicians to milk that cash cow with the introduction of various new polution/congestion taxes over the next 15 years.
martin_66
Horrible interior
Surprise, surprise, yet another new car with a huge ipad to control virtually all the electronic functions in the car, and air vents down at elbow level which are designed to do what? Cool your arms?
There is nothing about this car which would persuade me to replace my existing previous model Octavia VRS, a fabulous car which has been 100% reliable, good to drive, practical, and has a dashboard/fascia which is well designed and really easy to use.
