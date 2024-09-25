Skoda Elroq to be unveiled on 1 October

The new Skoda Elroq will be unveiled on 1 October, the brand has announced.

It will be the first model to embody the its new Modern Solid design language, with design sketches revealing it bears the 'Tech-Deck' Face and fresh logo (with 'Skoda' lettering replacing the old emblem).

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will be Skoda’s third EV to reach showrooms, following the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, following the Skoda Enyaq crossover.

It will sit below the Enyaq and the upcoming budget-friendly Epiq city car in the Skoda line-up, facing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and MG 4 EV.

It's expected to be priced between £30,000 and £35,000.

The Elroq will use similar batteries to many of its Volkswagen Group siblings. A 82kWh pack (which gives the Enyaq a range of 348 miles) is the most likely to power it at launch and a more budget-friendly 58kWh pack should come next year.

Inside, the Elroq gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen combined with an array of physical buttons that operate climate functions. Materials will be sustainably sourced and made from recycled plastic bottles and clothes.