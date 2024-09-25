BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Elroq to be unveiled on 1 October
First look at new Nexo FCEV as Hyundai commits to hydrogen

Skoda Elroq to be unveiled on 1 October

New electric crossover will be first with Modern Solid design language; brings more than 300 miles of range
Will Rimell
25 September 2024

The new Skoda Elroq will be unveiled on 1 October, the brand has announced.

It will be the first model to embody the its new Modern Solid design language, with design sketches revealing it bears the 'Tech-Deck' Face and fresh logo (with 'Skoda' lettering replacing the old emblem).

Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will be Skoda’s third EV to reach showrooms, following the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, following the Skoda Enyaq crossover.

Related articles

It will sit below the Enyaq and the upcoming budget-friendly Epiq city car in the Skoda line-up, facing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and MG 4 EV.

It's expected to be priced between £30,000 and £35,000.

The Elroq will use similar batteries to many of its Volkswagen Group siblings. A 82kWh pack (which gives the Enyaq a range of 348 miles) is the most likely to power it at launch and a more budget-friendly 58kWh pack should come next year.

Inside, the Elroq gets a 13in infotainment touchscreen combined with an array of physical buttons that operate climate functions. Materials will be sustainably sourced and made from recycled plastic bottles and clothes.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

jason_recliner 11 September 2024
I laid a few modern solids after a cheap curry last week.
lukeski 9 September 2024

"Design Language" - what a singularly self important way of saying style. Are you planning to write a novel using a Skoda Scala. No.

Don't even get me started on percieved quality

A34 9 September 2024

The Skoda ID3? Oh dear... at least Skoda resisted the VW execs as long as possible. Might sell if it is priced more like an MG4, but maybe not if that gains a solid state battery in 2025! 

scrap 9 September 2024

We are going to pay a very high price if we allow subsidised Chinese cars to kill the European car industry.

