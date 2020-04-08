Skoda Citigo-e iV withdrawn from sale due to high demand

All 400 UK examples of electric city car sold out less than two months after its introduction
Felix Page Autocar writer
8 April 2020

Skoda’s first electric production car, the Citigo-e iV, has been temporarily removed from sale after all UK examples sold out in less than two months.

Roughly 400 units of the Bratislava-built electric city car were allocated to the UK market and they began arriving in dealerships in late January. By mid-March, all had been sold. 

The Citigo has now been removed from Skoda’s online configurator, but a company spokesman said it would be made available again when Skoda restarts production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

“We had lofty expectations for the car and customer demand was exceptionally high. As a result, it sold out quicker than expected,” the spokesman added. 

The Citigo is the only model to be withdrawn from sale. Higher-volume models such as the Fabia, Octavia and Superb remain available to order. Skoda’s Bratislava plant has been closed since 16 March and a date for its re-opening has yet to be confirmed.

The Citigo-e iV, sibling to the Volkswagen e-Up and Seat Mii Electric, is one of the most affordable mainstream EVs on sale, with a starting price of £16,955. It offers a claimed range of 161 miles and its battery can be recharged from zero to 80% capacity in an hour. 

The Seat Mii Electric and Volkswagen e-Up remain on sale.

Read more

Skoda Citigo-e iV SE 2020 UK review​

New Skoda Octavia vRS gains 242bhp PHEV option for 2020​

Skoda to showcase student-built Scala Spider

Our Verdict

Skoda Citigo-e iV

SKoda Citigo-e IV 2020 road test review - hero front

New 161-mile electric version of the Volkswagen Up city car appears as a very similar but better-priced Skoda

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

LP in Brighton

8 April 2020

The planned 400 unit UK allocation seems icredibly unambitious given that the Skoda's pricing - and the fact that it is now the only model available in the Citigo range.

If the limit is a manufacturing constraint, then surely it would have been more sensible to make the Citigo or VW up the single EV in the group's small car line up to achieve better economy of scale.  It seems daft to offer a limited production model through all three brands, each with their own model varyations and sales / marketing / service networks thus making an inherently expensive car even more expensive. 

As things stand, potential buyers will now have to buy  the  dearer SEAT or VW versions in any case...

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week