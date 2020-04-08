Skoda Citigo-e iV withdrawn from sale due to high demand

Skoda’s first electric production car, the Citigo-e iV, has been temporarily removed from sale after all UK examples sold out in less than two months.

Roughly 400 units of the Bratislava-built electric city car were allocated to the UK market and they began arriving in dealerships in late January. By mid-March, all had been sold.

The Citigo has now been removed from Skoda’s online configurator, but a company spokesman said it would be made available again when Skoda restarts production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had lofty expectations for the car and customer demand was exceptionally high. As a result, it sold out quicker than expected,” the spokesman added.

The Citigo is the only model to be withdrawn from sale. Higher-volume models such as the Fabia, Octavia and Superb remain available to order. Skoda’s Bratislava plant has been closed since 16 March and a date for its re-opening has yet to be confirmed.

The Citigo-e iV, sibling to the Volkswagen e-Up and Seat Mii Electric, is one of the most affordable mainstream EVs on sale, with a starting price of £16,955. It offers a claimed range of 161 miles and its battery can be recharged from zero to 80% capacity in an hour.

The Seat Mii Electric and Volkswagen e-Up remain on sale.

