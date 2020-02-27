Skoda Citigo-e iV SE 2020 UK review

What is it?
It might be tiny, but the Citigo-e is a pretty big deal for Skoda, being the firm’s first fully electric production model to hit showrooms.
It’s also the only version of the Citigo you can buy now – the city car lost its buzzy three-cylinder petrol options as part of an update last year – and is based on the electric Volkswagen e-Up, alongside the identical Seat Mii Electric.
But what matters most, and what is most likely to ensure success for Skoda’s smallest model, is that it is currently among the very cheapest electric cars available in the UK, undercutting not just its sibling cars but also the Renault Zoe, MG ZS EV and new Vauxhall Corsa-e by some margin.
It’s still not what you’d call cheap, as is the way with these early-adopter EVs. Prices for the Citigo-e iV SE start from £16,955 after the government’s £3500 plug-in car grant is applied, meaning it costs nearly twice as much as the cheapest version of the old car. And it’s not as if there’s an abundance of added extras, either. Although electric windows and DAB radio are standard fitments, heated seats and parking sensors add £400 to the list price and even a manual seat height adjuster is a £70 extra.
Range-topping SE L trim bumps the price up to £19,315 – bringing the Citigo into line with the £19,300 Mii Electric – and brings with it new colour options, sporty alloy wheels and a bespoke interior design. Also included at this level is a Type 2 on-board charger capable of charging at up to 60kW, which allows the battery to be refilled from zero to 80% in an hour.
Join the debate
si73
Well while it's VW and seat
A34
All the car most people *need* ...
... but most new car *buyers* are seemingly looking for more size - even a Fiesta looks bloated by comparison. I have a petrol version and it's like a modern Austin 7 (small yet big enough, handles well, etc). Kudos to VW Skoda for bringing this to market...
si73
A34 wrote:
Yes these are great little cars, we have a petrol mii, and it does work well as a family car though less so if the kids were in child seats and a pram was required, but once past that stage it is more than adequate and it's a fun drive as well as cheap to run.
These ev siblings should do well.
LP in Brighton
Great cheap EV, but
I'd still buy a nearly new petrol Citigo for less than half the money. With normal usage, it'd be cheaper for the first 8-10 years, have an easy 300 plus mile range with refilling possible in less than five minutes and it has a heater that I wouldn't be afraid to use in the winter. tempted as I am by the notion of virtually free fuel and zero mainenance with the EV, the petrol model simply makes more sense.
