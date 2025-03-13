Looking at the new Maserati Grancabrio Folgore, you’ve got to admit that manufacturers are making progress with the whole ‘fun electric cars’ thing.

From Abarth, MG and Hyundai to Porsche, Lotus, Audi and now Maserati, there’s a growing variety of interesting and enthusiast-oriented EVs.

The Maserati Grancabrio Folgore is certainly one of the more niche options, though, it has to be said, what with it being the world’s only electric four-seat roadster. Something that none of us knew we needed…

Everything about the Grancabrio Folgore is ultra-rapid. From the 800V electrical architecture for charging of up to 270kW (good enough for 62 miles of additional range in five minutes) to the three electric motors that deliver 751bhp for 0-62mph in 2.8sec.

Also, just look at it. The classic proportions and elegant styling are understated yet still ooze glamour, which is a tricky thing to pull off – especially when you’ve got 83kWh of battery to shoehorn into the platform.

So, is this a genius new enthusiast EV? Something offering the driver reward of the Porsche Taycan matched with the open-top GT lustre and style wow-factor of, well, a Maserati? Read on to find out.