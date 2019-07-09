Seat range updated with infotainment, safety additions for 2019

Leon, Arona and Ateca best-sellers get upgraded interior tech, Alhambra MPV gains more safety as standard
9 July 2019

Seat has overhauled its entire UK line-up for 2019 with a range of new infotainment and safety features as standard on some of its most popular models.

The best-selling Ateca SUV features the biggest change, with an upgraded 8in infotainment system now coming as standard in place of the old 6.5in screen used previously. SE, FR and Xcellence trim levels gain extra USB ports for rear occupants to charge their devices, and interior trim panels have been refreshed for a more premium feel. Seat's Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive suspension system is also now available on Xcellence trimmed models.

The smaller Arona SUV gains DAB digital radio as standard, while FR Sport and Xcellence Lux trimmed models get heated seats. An additional Emoçion Red colour can now also be optioned.

A Sport Black Matt special option pack has been added to the Leon hatchback, ahead of an introduction of an all-new model later this year. It upgrades the exterior with black mirrors and front grille, black interior roof lining, 18in black alloy wheels and seats finished in 'microsuede', as well as the convenience pack as standard. A similar pack for the Leon Estate also adds black roof rails.

The Alhambra MPV sees the biggest update in terms of safety, with traffic sign recognition and blind spot detection now included as standard. A 6.5in navigation system is also now included across all trim levels.

2018 was a bumper year for the brand, which posted the best annual results in its history. Seat is aiming to continue that trend with the introduction of the Mii Electric city car in early 2020, then follow it up with the MEB-based El Born bespoke EV.

