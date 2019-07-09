Seat range updated with infotainment, safety additions for 2019

Seat has overhauled its entire UK line-up for 2019 with a range of new infotainment and safety features as standard on some of its most popular models.

The best-selling Ateca SUV features the biggest change, with an upgraded 8in infotainment system now coming as standard in place of the old 6.5in screen used previously. SE, FR and Xcellence trim levels gain extra USB ports for rear occupants to charge their devices, and interior trim panels have been refreshed for a more premium feel. Seat's Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive suspension system is also now available on Xcellence trimmed models.

The smaller Arona SUV gains DAB digital radio as standard, while FR Sport and Xcellence Lux trimmed models get heated seats. An additional Emoçion Red colour can now also be optioned.

A Sport Black Matt special option pack has been added to the Leon hatchback, ahead of an introduction of an all-new model later this year. It upgrades the exterior with black mirrors and front grille, black interior roof lining, 18in black alloy wheels and seats finished in 'microsuede', as well as the convenience pack as standard. A similar pack for the Leon Estate also adds black roof rails.