Seat Mii reinvented as 162-mile electric city car for 2020

Seat has unveiled the Mii Electric, its first zero-emissions model, as it gears up to introduce the el-Born EV, a plug-in hybrid variant of the next Leon and the plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor sports SUV.
The Mii Electric shares its drivetrain with the recently revealed Skoda Citigo-e iV and replaces the petrol-engined Mii, which will go out of production in July.
With an 82bhp electric motor mated to a single-speed transmission, the Mii Electric produces 156lb ft torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0-31mph in 3.9sec and onto a limited top speed of 81mph.
A 36.8kWh battery pack gives a WLTP-certified range of 162 miles. That's 2 miles less than the 164 miles offered by the Citigo-e iV but 79 more than the ageing Volkswagen e-Up.
Styling changes over the outgoing Mii are subtle, limited to 16in alloy wheels and the addition of illuminated badging to the back and sides. Unlike the Citigo-e iV, the Mii retains the mesh grille fitted to the petrol car.
Peter Cavellini
Sounds ideal..
If your retired and don’t do a lot of miles then this type of car and this range would suit.
Blancster
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Why would you need to be retired?
When are you retiring from useless comments on almost every article on here??
TStag
If they can price these cars
If they can price these cars to compete with regular ICE cars then they will take off. I’m about to start commuting to London every day so need a main family car and a small commuter car to do about 15 miles a day. These cars are perfect as commuter cars.
My only wish is that someone brings out a sportscar as I don’t need the rear two seats! Come on Mazda sort it...
Mikey C
A sensible city car if the
A sensible city car if the price is affordable. I imagine sales volumes will significantly fall over the previous petrol versions though
A bit tedious when each version of a 99.5% identical car gets its own publicity launch though. Will we get the razzmatazz again for the electric Up next week?
Andy1960
Fair
With a 162 mile range (150 in the real world), overnight charging at home and 1 hr charging from a commercial charger this might be the real deal - provided it is priced sensibly, which probably means a manufacturer subsidy.
Tom Chet
Bad news for the Honda e?
This and the Citigo-e strike me as more useful, and hopefully cheaper, than the Honda e. Presumably the Honda is aiming at a more fashion-conscious market, less concerned with cost.
ralphsmall
EVs
Nice little vehicle. Would you please stop calling them Zero emmision Cars they are anything but Zero emmison. How far do you need to drive them to break even on production energy and how is the electricity that charges them generated.
Lanman
si73
ralphsmall wrote:
This has been said many times before, surely it is obvious that zero emissions refers to the cars emissions, not its power supplier or factory, the same as emissions are given for ice cars based solely on what they produce, not the manufacture of the car or production/refining of its fuel.
si73
If the price is right for
If the price is right for this and the citigo then these will be big sellers as that range is probably adequate for its intended use.
Luap
So it's an updated VW e-UP. I expect that now we've seen the Skoda and Seat versions, the refreshed VW version will appear next?
