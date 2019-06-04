Seat Mii reinvented as 162-mile electric city car for 2020

Inside, the Mii Electric sports a redesigned dashboard, heated, 'performance-inspired' seats and a leather steering wheel, handbrake and gear selector. Lane departure warning, cruise control, parking sensors and traffic sign recognition now come as standard. Boot space is unchanged, at 251 litres.

It also premieres Seat's new Connect software, which allows drivers to unlock the car, adjust the climate control and review the car's status via a smartpgone app.

The Mii Electric is aimed squarely at “those who spend the majority of their time traversing metropolitan and suburban streets”, says Seat. It can be charged in around four hours to 80% capacity from a 7.2kW home wallbox or one hour from a 40kW public fast charger.

Seat says the Mii’s shift to electric power will help prepare its dealerships for the arrival of the el-Born in 2020.

Company president Luca de Meo said: “In Europe, the electric vehicle market grew by 46% in the first four months of the year. Moving forward, we expect electrified vehicles to play an important role within our range.

“The Mii Electric is the start of that journey and at the same time brings to the market an affordable electric car.”

The Mii Electric is the production version of the 2017 e-Mii concept, of which five examples have been used in a car-sharing trial scheme in Barcelona, Spain as part of the new car's development programme.

Production of the Mii Electric will begin at Skoda's plant in Bratislava, Slovakia later this year, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2020.

Pricing and trim specifications have yet to be revealed, but Seat claims that, like the Citigo-e iV, it will be one of the most affordable EVs on sale.