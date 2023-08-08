BACK TO ALL NEWS
Safest cars on sale in the UK

Some regard safety as the most important feature when buying a new car. Here are the UK's 10 safest cars
8 August 2023

For many drivers, safety is the priority when buying a new car. 

Cars sold in the UK are put through strict safety tests run by the European New Car Assessment Programme, or Euro NCAP for short. 

A car is judged with a rating from zero to five stars, based on scores for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, plus how well it protects vulnerable road users and the strength of its safety assist systems. 

So which are the safest cars you can buy today? Read on to find out. 

10 safest cars on sale in the UK

Toyota bZ4X

Adult occupant protection 88%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 79%

Safety assist 91%

Total Euro NCAP score 345/400

Toyota’s first-ever electric car, the bZ4X entered the market as one of its highest scorers, scoring particularly well for safety assist, adult occupant protection and child occupant protection. Add daily usable performance, all-wheel drive and 259 miles of range, and you’ve got a compelling electric SUV. 

Read our complete Toyota bZ4X review 

Subaru Solterra

Adult occupant protection 88%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 79%

Safety assist 91%

Total Euro NCAP score 345/400

Essentially the same car as the Toyota bZ4X but with its own bespoke styling, the Subaru Solterra scored an identical safety score to its sibling. You should also consider the Soltera for its comfortable ride, user-friendly layout and decent off-road ability. 

Read our complete Subaru Solterra review

Polestar 2

Adult occupant protection 93%

Child occupant protection 89%

Pedestrian protection 80%

Safety assist 83%

Total Euro NCAP score 345/400

Polestar’s second car is one of the safest, scoring a total of 345 out of 400 in Euro NCAP’s safety tests. Its active safety systems were praised, as was its adult occupant protection. It’s one of the few cars you can buy today with all of its scores rated at or above 80%. An excellent pick for a safe electric car. 

Read our complete Polestar 2 review 

Genesis G80

Adult occupant protection 91%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 77%

Safety assist 91%

Total Euro NCAP score 346/400

The Genesis G80 should be near the top of your list if you want a car with good adult protection and safety assist technology. Available both as an EV and with an internal combustion engine, the G80 achieved its five-star score back in 2021 with particular praise its frontal impact protection and active bonnet technology. 

Read our complete Genesis G80 review

Nissan Qashqai

Adult occupant protection 91%

Child occupant protection 91%

Pedestrian protection 70%

Safety assist 95%

Total Euro NCAP score 347/400

The Qashqai was the best-selling car in the UK last year, and its safety credentials will be one of the reasons why. The crossover lost some marks for its average vulnerable road user protection score with no active bonnet technology, but its safety assist rating of 95% is among the highest achieved by any car on sale today.  

Read our full Nissan Qashqai review

Mercedes EQE

Adult occupant protection 95%

Child occupant protection 91%

Pedestrian protection 83%

Safety assist 81%

Total Euro NCAP score 350/400

Another car with all of its scores above 80%, the Mercedes EQE scored exceptionally well for adult protection. It features the firm’s Car-to-X communication system, which communicates with other cars and informs drivers of potentially dangerous road situations. It also offers a range of up to 394 miles, with prices starting from over £70,000. 

Read our complete Mercedes EQE review  

Lexus NX

Adult occupant protection 91%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 83%

Safety assist 91%

Total Euro NCAP score 352/400

WIth an overall NCAP score of 352 out of 400, the Lexus NX builds on the Japanese firm’s reputation for safety. It excelled across the board, with 91% for adult occupants and 87% for child occupants, meaning it could be the ideal choice as a safety-geared family SUV. It’s also a very drivable car, with keen steering and handling, while the interior is as plush as it gets. 

Read our complete Lexus NX review

Subaru Outback

Adult occupant protection 88%

Child occupant protection 89%

Pedestrian protection 84%

Safety assist 95%

Total Euro NCAP score 356/400

The sixth-generation Subaru Outback also achieved a 95% safety assist score, with equally impressive figures all round. It starts from £36,990 in the UK, for which you get lane assist, blindspot monitoring and traffic sign recognition as standard - not to mention decent off-road ability.

Read our complete Subaru Outback review 

Lexus RX

Adult occupant protection 90%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 89%

Safety assist 91%

Total Euro NCAP score 357/400

Another Lexus? We’re not surprised, really. The RX matches the NX for its safety assist score, but offers more protection to pedestrians, according to Euro NCAP. A score of 357 out of 400 means it's the third-safest car on sale today. Similar to other Lexus models, its interior is excellent and it combines real-world efficiency with accessible performance to good effect. 

Read our full Lexus RX review

Tesla Model Y

Adult occupant protection 97%

Child occupant protection 87%

Pedestrian protection 82%

Safety assist 98%

Total Euro NCAP score 364/400

The Tesla Model Y is the world’s safest crossover, according to Euro NCAP. It scores a near-perfect 98% for safety assist - the joint-highest score for the category. It also scored 97% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupant protection and a respectable 82% for its protection of pedestrians. 

Read our complete Tesla Model Y review

Tesla Model S

Adult occupant protection 94%

Child occupant protection 91%

Pedestrian protection 85%

Safety assist 98%

The safest car on sale in the UK today is the Tesla Model S, which scored similarly to the Model Y but beat its electric sibling by four points. It came out on top with superb scores for child occupant protection and pedestrian protection. It excelled thanks to its performance in frontal, side and rear whiplash tests, plus its credentials for rescue, extrication and post-crash safety.

Big Jeff 8 August 2023

Anyone can build a car to do well in the NCAP test (except JEEP), real world accidents are what matters.

