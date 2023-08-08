What are the safest cars on sale in the UK in 2024?

No matter who you are or how far you drive, choosing the safest car will most likely be a major priority.

Before going on sale, every car is put through strict safety tests run by the European New Car Assessment Programme, or Euro NCAP for short. It is judged from zero to five stars, based on scores for adult and child occupant protection, plus how well it protects vulnerable road users, and the strength of its safety systems.

But which cars are the safest you can buy today? Read on to find out.

10 safest cars on sale in the UK

1. Tesla Model S

Adult occupant protection: 94%

Child occupant protection: 91%

Pedestrian protection: 85%

Safety assist: 98%

Total Euro NCAP score: 368/400

The safest car on sale in the UK today is the Tesla Model S, which scores similarly to the larger Model Y but beat its electric sibling by four points. It came out on top with superb scores for child occupant protection and pedestrian protection. It excelled thanks to its performance in frontal, side and rear whiplash tests, plus its credentials for rescue, extrication and post-crash safety.

Read our complete Tesla Model S review

2. Tesla Model Y

Adult occupant protection: 97%

Child occupant protection: 87%

Pedestrian protection: 82%

Safety assist: 98%

Total Euro NCAP score: 364/400

The Tesla Model Y is one of the world’s safest crossovers, according to Euro NCAP. It scores a near-perfect 98% for safety assist - the joint-highest score for the category. It also scored 97% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupant protection and a respectable 82% for its protection of pedestrians.

Read our complete Tesla Model Y review

3. Lexus RX

Adult occupant protection: 90%

Child occupant protection: 87%

Pedestrian protection: 89%

Safety assist: 91%

Total Euro NCAP score: 357/400