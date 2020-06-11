Road test rewind: Suzuki Celerio

That the car stops just fine is – now – the most important thing to know about its on-road performance. Its powers of acceleration are probably marginally less striking although, given the market it’s in, this isn’t a big criticism. The engine does indeed feel meek but it’s fairly willing and responsive, as well as quiet and smooth enough at cruising loads, being sensibly geared for longer trips.

Ride and handling are both quietly commendable by class standards. Suppleness and gentle control characterise the high-speed ride (although it’s a touch firm around town) and while the car’s handling and steering are a little less incisive and intuitive than we’d like, straight-line stability at speed is good.

Verdict - 3.5/5 stars

The pity of the Celerio’s earlier braking troubles is that we knew this was otherwise a decent car. It’s pleasing to drive, cheap, frugal and fairly practical. One or two rivals are classier, more joyful and more rounded, but for those with sufficiently simple and rational requirements, this car should fit the bill nicely.

What happened when the brake pedal failed - Matt Saunders

Well, I didn’t break it. I was, however, sitting next to the road tester who did when the infamous Celerio brake-pedal collapse occurred in 2015.

As I recall, I’d had to be quite stern with trainee road tester Lewis Kingston to get him to hit the pedal hard enough in the first place. Lewis is blessed with more natural mechanical sympathy than I am, I dare say. Even so, with modern assisted braking, it’s important to effectively stress-test the system as part of the road test procedure; because even hydraulic brake assist systems only work to their best with lots of pedal pressure applied.

“Now stamp on the pedal,” I told him; and yet, after the briefest of dips of the nose and a barely audible snap of the linkage, all we did was coast down from 80mph. There’s no more accelerative feeling in the world than the one you get when the brake pedal in your car goes to the floor – and absolutely nothing else happens.

All Lewis said was “ah”. If the end of the proving ground’s mile straight had been coming up more quickly, his reaction might have been more colourful. As it was, he dealt with the situation as calmly as if he’d been allowing margin for it all along, and all was fine. What a gent.