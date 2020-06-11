Road test rewind: Suzuki Celerio

For such a small car, the Celerio has already had a disproportionately large amount of coverage in this magazine. The car might well have justified it all by virtue of being new, interesting, practical and well priced – and we’ve come to expect nothing less from Suzuki.
And yet the car also had a UK launch marked by controversy because six weeks ago during our own initial road test performance benchmarking session, it failed a routine emergency braking test after the pedal collapsed. In fact, two cars did so in fairly quick succession.
Suzuki has now recommissioned the part at fault and retro-fitted it to affected cars. It’s a clear example of a safety-critical defect being flushed out by what we believe to be the most thorough assessment of a new car carried out anywhere in the world. Now we run the ruler over the final, rectified, car.
The Celerio will sell on its above-average size and practicality. It’s longer and taller than almost every competitor and offers five seatbelts in a class where that’s a rarity. The body and suspension (class-typical struts up front and a beam axle at the rear) have both been designed to maximise interior space. There are only two trim grades and the sole engine option is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with a fairly meagre-sounding but competitive 67bhp and 66lb ft.
The interior is made of well-ordered but cut-rate plastics, for a hard-boiled durability you’d expect from a toddler’s play set. Handsomeness of the sort striven for by European designers appears a peripheral concern. Head room is pretty plentiful in either row, but that middle-seat rear belt must be more for show than use, because getting three of any sort of passengers in the back would be very unlikely.
Join the debate
ianp55
Suzuki Celerio
I had a Celerio as a loan car when my Swift Sport was in for it's first service,I thoroughly enjoyed driving it around Taunton and the rural roads around the town. No there isn't much power and no the interior isn't that great, but driving the Celerio is raw back to basics motoring and it's great fun. reminded me of my old Citroen AX but much more solidly screwed together. Rather a pity that Suzuki UK has decided not to import the car into Blighty as the Celerio makes an excellent entry point to the marque.
Add your comment