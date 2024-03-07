Rivian shocks with hot electric crossover at R2 unveiling

American EV maker Rivian is gearing up to finally enter Europe with a brace of strikingly styled electric crossovers called the R2 and R3 – the latter of which will spawn an off-road-focused performance crossover.

The unexpected addition to the R2 reveal event, dubbed the R3X, was confirmed to pack a tri-motor powertrain – a configuration used by the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid.

It wears thick-walled off-road tyres which sit prouder of the body than on the regular R3, hinting its dynamic character will be more like that of the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, rather than conventional hot crossovers such as the Hyundai Kona N and Audi RSQ3.

The R3X was unveiled alongside the regular R3 and the larger R2 crossover, which will be the first of the three new models to arrive.

The R2 is earmarked for a US launch during the first half of 2026 and international sales will follow shortly after.

It is pitched as a rugged five-seater “optimised for big adventures”, offering a completely flat-folding interior and a powered rear screen that slides into the bootlid for an open-air cabin, like on the Fisker Ocean.

It is being developed with an “extreme focus” on passenger space and storage capacity, with a large 'frunk' in addition to the regular boot, as well as a raft of interior cubbies.

The R2 is sized roughly in line with the Tesla Model Y, measuring 4.7m long and 1.7m high, with a 2.9m wheelbase.

Three powertrains will be available, with Rivian aiming to offer a balance of outright performance and off-road capability. Entry-level cars will get a single, rear-mounted motor, but a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model will also be available. The hottest variants will get the three-motor set-up from the R3X, with an additional drive unit on the rear axle.