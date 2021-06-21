BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Revealed: How Volkswagen recently tried to buy Alfa Romeo
UP NEXT
Porsche establishes new high-performance EV battery facility

Revealed: How Volkswagen recently tried to buy Alfa Romeo

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has detailed moves by VW to acquire the Italian firm in 2018
News
2 mins read
21 June 2021

Recent remarks by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, suggesting that Alfa Romeo has often been the target of buyout offers from rivals, have brought to light moves by Volkswagen to seek control of the Italian firm in 2018.

Sources have told Autocar that contact was made between VW and Alfa’s then-parent FCA in 2018 “at the behest of Ferdinand Piëch”.

The former VW boss had often spoken about his admiration for Alfa – such as at the Paris motor show in 2011, when he suggested it could flourish under VW ownership, even going so far as to say it could be operated under the wing of Porsche.

By 2018, Piëch no longer had any day-to-day say in VW’s business, but sources say he was still determined to buy Alfa. His renewed interest came after investment firm ADW Capital Management, a long-time FCA shareholder, suggested that Alfa could be spun off in a similar manner to Ferrari.

On Piëch’s prompting, contact was made between VW and Alfa Romeo in June 2018, with VW boss Herbert Diess meeting with incoming FCA boss Mike Manley. Diess “considered it his duty to follow through on Piëch’s request,” said Autocar's source.

Diess asked if Alfa was for sale and the answer was no, but the two continued to discuss other matters.

Piëch passed away on 25 July 2019, aged 82.

READ MORE

Alfa Romeo Giulietta taken off sale after 11 years 

Alfa Romeo Tonale delayed until 2022, report suggests 

Alfa Romeo plots small electric SUV for 2022

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,250
88,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£3,480
85,900miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,492
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,819miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,607
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
BlahBlah43 21 June 2021
He wishes VW is interested. Carlos has zero idea what to do with Alfa other than to rebadge average Stellantis product.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID4 GTX 2021 FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

View all latest drives