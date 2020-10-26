BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Revamped 2021 Fiat Tipo gains high-riding Cross variant
UP NEXT
Industry analysis: Will the EV start-up bubble burst?

Revamped 2021 Fiat Tipo gains high-riding Cross variant

Fiat hopes to follow Panda Cross success with a similarly bulked-up variant of the Tipo
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
26 October 2020

Fiat has introduced a new high-riding Tipo Cross model as part of a mid-life facelift for its family hatchback.

The new variant stands around 70mm taller than the standard Tipo and gains an SUV-influenced skidplate, bumpers and side skirts. Roof bars are offered on the estate version, too.

The Tipo Cross also sits on larger tyres, with Fiat saying the design changes are intended to give it “an even more robust look”. The tyres also contribute to the 40mm increase in ride height, along with a revised suspension calibration based on that of the 500X crossover.

The decision to launch the Tipo Cross follows the success of the Panda Cross, which Fiat says has helped the Panda attract new, younger customers.

Fiat has also refreshed the design of the existing Tipo hatchback and estate. All three variants have a revamped grille that features the new Fiat word-mark badge in place of the roundel previously used. The new logo was first seen on the Centoventi Concept car revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show.

The Tipo's front-end design also features revamped bumpers and new headlights, with LEDs featuring as standard. The car sits on 16in or 17in wheels.

Inside, the revamped Tipo features a new 7.0in digital instrument display in place of the analogue cluster offered previously. There's also a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, featuring Fiat’s latest Uconnect5 system, which was introduced on the new electric 500.

Fiat says the Tipo will offer a range of petrol and diesel engine, although it has yet to confirm which will reach the UK. It's expected that the line-up will include the mild-hybrid powertrain now offered on the Panda and 500, which uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 12V belt-driven electric motor.

In European markets, the Tipo Cross will be offered with two trim levels, with three trims offered on other versions. UK pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE

Fiat 500 EV: bosses evaluating 3+1 variant for the UK 

Updated Fiat Panda priced from £11,895 in the UK 

New electric Fiat 500: reborn city car gains £19,995 entry model

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300 PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e R-Dynamic 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat Tipo

Fiat Tipo

Fiat goes back to the future with its new, 1980s-inspired family hatchback

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

26 October 2020

I say a one or two, maybe with varying output.  

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300 PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e R-Dynamic 2020 UK review
View all latest drives