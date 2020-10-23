Updated Fiat Panda priced from £11,895 in the UK

Fiat has marked the 40th anniversary of its Panda supermini with the unveiling of the New Panda - an updated version of the current car that brings styling tweaks, new derivatives and enhanced technology.
Wearing a new front bumper, reshaped side skirts and fresh wheel designs, the updated Panda will go on sale in the UK priced from £11,895 - an increase of £1315 over the current car.
The new 69bhp mild-hybrid petrol engine option is now standard fitment on all models except the 4x4, which continues with its 0.9-litre TwinAir petrol option. Fiat claims a 30% reduction in emissions and an equal improvement in fuel economy from the new MHEV unit over its non-electrified equivalent.
Six trim levels are available in the revamped Panda line-up, which introduces new City Life, Sport, Cross, Wild and City Cross variants.
The Panda City Life, priced from £12,595, is aimed at "those who are looking for the best relationship between price and product substance in a city car without sacrificing an attractive style". It wears unique 15in alloy wheels, mudguards, side skirts and contrasting trim elements on the outside, with its cabin marked out by two-tone fabric seats and a grey dashboard. The 4x4 car can also be specified with this styling package with its new Wild trim option, available from £16,295.
The Panda Sport (£13,295) is mechanically unchanged but gains larger 16in alloy wheels, swaps its black plastic trim for colour-coded items and is available with a contrasting black roof and matt-grey paint scheme. Its dashboard is finished in titanium, its door panels covered in sustainable leather and its seats decorated with red stitching.
Capping off the line-up are the more ruggedly styled City Cross and 4x4 Cross versions, at £13,995 and £17,995 respectively. As standard, Cross cars are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, foglights, LED headlights, a red tow hook and black roofbars.
FastRenaultFan
Fiat Really need a new Panda and a ne Punto
si73
I also think they need a new
In the title it says supermini, it's not, it's a city car. The Punto was the supermini and that really needs replacing.
aston01
Should use Brazilian models...
In Brazil Fiat have the Argo (could have replaced the Punto) and plenty of models they could re-engineer for Europe. The new Strada would be great for throwing bikes in the back as it is a small pick up, so there is no excuse for giving us old designs or no new Punto.
xxxx
Fiat
I think they need a new everything, exception maybe the 500.
Landie
Wrong engine for the 4x4?
I think Fiat have made the same mistake as Suzuki did with the Jimny and put the wrong engine into the 4x4, instead of the Twinair, even in todays climate it should be available, (as should have the Suzuki Jimny), with a small torquey diesel engine.
