Updated Fiat Panda priced from £11,895 in the UK

Fiat has marked the 40th anniversary of its Panda supermini with the unveiling of the New Panda - an updated version of the current car that brings styling tweaks, new derivatives and enhanced technology.

Wearing a new front bumper, reshaped side skirts and fresh wheel designs, the updated Panda will go on sale in the UK priced from £11,895 - an increase of £1315 over the current car.

The new 69bhp mild-hybrid petrol engine option is now standard fitment on all models except the 4x4, which continues with its 0.9-litre TwinAir petrol option. Fiat claims a 30% reduction in emissions and an equal improvement in fuel economy from the new MHEV unit over its non-electrified equivalent.

Six trim levels are available in the revamped Panda line-up, which introduces new City Life, Sport, Cross, Wild and City Cross variants.

The Panda City Life, priced from £12,595, is aimed at "those who are looking for the best relationship between price and product substance in a city car without sacrificing an attractive style". It wears unique 15in alloy wheels, mudguards, side skirts and contrasting trim elements on the outside, with its cabin marked out by two-tone fabric seats and a grey dashboard. The 4x4 car can also be specified with this styling package with its new Wild trim option, available from £16,295.

The Panda Sport (£13,295) is mechanically unchanged but gains larger 16in alloy wheels, swaps its black plastic trim for colour-coded items and is available with a contrasting black roof and matt-grey paint scheme. Its dashboard is finished in titanium, its door panels covered in sustainable leather and its seats decorated with red stitching.

Capping off the line-up are the more ruggedly styled City Cross and 4x4 Cross versions, at £13,995 and £17,995 respectively. As standard, Cross cars are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, foglights, LED headlights, a red tow hook and black roofbars.

