Fiat 500 EV: bosses evaluating 3+1 variant for the UK

Fiat is evaluating whether to offer the new 3+1 variant of the new electric 500 in the UK, due to concerns that the bodystyle’s backwards-opening extra door would be on the ‘wrong’ side of the city car.
The 3+1 design, which will be offered alongside the hatchback and cabriolet versions of the EV city car, features a small extra door on the right-hand side of the car to boost access to the rear seats. Similar to the rear doors on the Mazda MX-30, it can be used only when the front door is open.
The 500 3+1 will be offered in left-hand drive European markets, where the extra door is located on the passenger side of the vehicle. The firm has ruled out engineering a version with the extra door on the left-side, so it would feature on the driver’s side of the car if offered in the UK.
That would be similar to the original Mini Clubman launched in 2007. When the second-generation version launched in 2014, it adapted more conventional rear doors.
Asked about the prospect of the 500 3+1 coming to the UK, Fiat boss Olivier François said: “It’s a totally open debate. Can we technically launch it in the UK? Sure. It will be very much a question of whether it would be welcome or not. The extra door would be on the driver’s side, which wasn't well received if I remember well with the Mini.
“The extra door hasn't been developed on the other side, and it won’t be. So if it was offered in the UK, people would know it was on the driver’s side, so would they accept it do willingly? We’ll show it at a customer clinic and understand what British clients think about it.”
Fiat claims the 500 3+1 adds 30kg to the weight of the standard model but has no effect on the electric car’s handling or range. Overall dimensions are unchanged from the hatchback version.
Mini2
Better than nothing
This extra door is better than nothing, given how tricky it is to get in and out of a current 500, but I can't help but think that this just won't go down well over here. Having said that, there are plenty of Mk1 Clubmans around which makes me think it wasn't such a turn-off for British buyers.
si73
It may be a pain when parking
So I say, go for it and bring it here.
catnip
si73 wrote:
The over short front doors on 5-door City cars can actually be a big problem for tall drivers like me, this Fiat would be a much better solution.
catnip
There was a lot of rubbish
There was a lot of rubbish talked by motoring journalists about the previous model Clubman, people who actually owned them found the additional door very useful for getting people, and things, out of the rear seat area. There seems to be an assumption that people actually park nearside to the kerb all the time in the UK, this is less and less the case as people just cant be bothered, and will park drivers side to the kerb all the time if it means they don't have to walk that extra metre. And parents seem to think nothing of getting their kids out into the traffic no matter which way around they are parked.
