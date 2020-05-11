2021 Fiat Tipo facelift previewed in leaked images

New images circulating online appear to show the facelifted version of the Fiat Tipo family hatchback ahead of its expected official unveiling later this year.

Turin’s answer to the Volkswagen Golf is claimed to have been caught undisguised at a Fiat factory in Turkey, and pictures posted to the Piedi Pesanti Facebook page give us an early look at its restyled front end and new-look dashboard.

The most obvious styling tweak is the addition of Fiat’s new logo, which swaps the red and silver rounded badge found on current production models for the simpler, retro-styled design first seen on last year’s Centoventi concept.

Other visible details include new LED headlights, a bold new front grille and reshaped foglight surrounds. This prototype appears to sport contrasting protective body cladding, which hints that the updated Tipo will be offered in jacked-up Cross guise, like its 500X and Panda stablemates.

A shot of the interior gives little away, but the current car’s analogue speedometer and rev counter have made way for a digital instrument display similar to that in the new Fiat 500e.

Otherwise, the dashboard appears relatively unaltered, with the current multifunction steering wheel carried over largely unchanged.

As for mechanical changes, the facelifted Tipo will likely be offered with the new mild-hybrid powertrain that's newly available in the Panda and 500. Matching a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 12V belt-driven electric motor and a lithium ion battery, the set-up is said to reduce emissions by up to 30%.

