Reports: Nissan in talks over £316m Fisker lifeline

Nissan is reportedly in talks to invest $400 million (£316m) in ailing electric car start-up Fisker.
Fisker yesterday announced it has paused development of its affordable compact EV, the Pear, having made a loss of $463.6 million (£366m) during the fourth quarter of 2023.
CEO and founder Henrik Fisker added that the company was seeking a collaboration with another car firm to generate cash or reduce costs.
He said: “Fisker is in negotiations with a large auto maker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms and North America manufacturing.”
Bloomberg and Reuters have now reported that the manufacturer in question is Nissan, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters added that the talks concern a $400 million (£316m) cash injection from Nissan, in exchange for access to the platform underpinning the Fisker Alaska pick-up. Nissan would also produce the Alaska at one of its US-based factories, alongside its own model built on the same architecture.
Fisker Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said on Thursday's earnings call that continued development of the Alaska depended on a successful tie-up with an unnamed car firm.
Henrik previously said that the "large auto maker" the company was in talks with was not contract manufacturer Foxconn, with which Fisker has previously negotiated about manufacturing cars in North America together.
The negotiation effectively ended Fisker's relationship with Foxconn, said Henrik Fisker.
The company is currently focusing its remaining cash reserves on ramping up production of the Ocean SUV, which is being built by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria, as well as rolling out further software updates for the car, he added.
I really hope the Pear and Ocean survive in some way and form if not as a Fisker then under some other brand name. They are very cleverly designed and deserve to do well.
I would love to see Fisker Inc survive too
Another EV start up that you wou,d be well advised to steer clear of! As for the existing customers, perhaps time to part ex or sell before the financial woe of Fisker becomes common knowledge.
I bought a Genesis EV in mid '22 as certain as I could be that as owned by the industrial giant Hyundai Motor Group, they will be able to weather the inevetable storm of a slow growth in the UK and Europe thanks to having access to the vast recourses and drive for success of their parent company.
These days there seems to be little guarantee that these new start up brands will still be around in a few years...