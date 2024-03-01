BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reports: Nissan in talks over £316m Fisker lifeline

Japanese maker may trade rescue fund for access to Alaska pick-up platform
Nick GibbsCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
1 March 2024

Nissan is reportedly in talks to invest $400 million (£316m) in ailing electric car start-up Fisker.

Fisker yesterday announced it has paused development of its affordable compact EV, the Pear, having made a loss of $463.6 million (£366m) during the fourth quarter of 2023.

CEO and founder Henrik Fisker added that the company was seeking a collaboration with another car firm to generate cash or reduce costs.

He said: “Fisker is in negotiations with a large auto maker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms and North America manufacturing.”

Bloomberg and Reuters have now reported that the manufacturer in question is Nissan, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters added that the talks concern a $400 million (£316m) cash injection from Nissan, in exchange for access to the platform underpinning the Fisker Alaska pick-up. Nissan would also produce the Alaska at one of its US-based factories, alongside its own model built on the same architecture.

Fisker Alaska – side

Fisker Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said on Thursday's earnings call that continued development of the Alaska depended on a successful tie-up with an unnamed car firm.

Henrik previously said that the "large auto maker" the company was in talks with was not contract manufacturer Foxconn, with which Fisker has previously negotiated about manufacturing cars in North America together.

The negotiation effectively ended Fisker's relationship with Foxconn, said Henrik Fisker.

The company is currently focusing its remaining cash reserves on ramping up production of the Ocean SUV, which is being built by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria, as well as rolling out further software updates for the car, he added.

Fisker Ocean

Californian-based EV brand Fisker goes after style-savvy, range-conscious buyers with its first production model

It produced 10,193 Oceans and delivered 4900 across 12 countries and guided production of between 20,000 and 22,000 this year. The company sold 144 Oceans in the UK in January.

Fisker Alaska front cornering

“We are not planning to start external expenditure on our next projects until we have a strategic OEM [manufacturer] partnership in place," said Henrik.

Work continues on the Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck, but chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said its development depends on the successful tie-up with the car maker.

“Any programs which are beyond the Ocean would only incur expenses if there's a strategic collaboration," she said.

Pear prototypes were planned to hit the road later this year, ahead of the first customer cars being handed over at the “very end” of 2025, Fisker said earlier this year

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

FastRenaultFan 1 March 2024
Maybe Apple or Amazon or Google could buy it. They are all big and rich enough to and what a great way for them to get into cars. Or maybe Toyota could be a good fit or Ford.
I really hope the Pear and Ocean survive in some way and form if not as a Fisker then under some other brand name. They are very cleverly designed and deserve to do well.
I would love to see Fisker Inc survive too
TStag 1 March 2024
The main attraction of investing in Fisker is the tech. A big player like GM might buy it for the Pickup they are developing. But if I had to bet it would go to either the Chinese or Tata. Tata for example could make it work well with JLR. The sports car could be redeveloped for Jaguar, the Pickup for Land Rover and the Ocean SUV for Range Rover. A US factory might also be attractive. In short it might be a good fit
KeithS 1 March 2024

Another EV start up that you wou,d be well advised to steer clear of! As for the existing customers, perhaps time to part ex or sell before the financial woe of Fisker becomes common knowledge.

I bought a Genesis EV in mid '22 as certain as I could be that as owned by the industrial giant Hyundai Motor Group, they will be able to weather the inevetable storm of a slow growth in the UK and Europe thanks to having access to the vast recourses and drive for success of their parent company.

These days there seems to be little guarantee that these new start up brands will still be around in a few years...

