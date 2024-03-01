Reports: Nissan in talks over £316m Fisker lifeline

Nissan is reportedly in talks to invest $400 million (£316m) in ailing electric car start-up Fisker.

Fisker yesterday announced it has paused development of its affordable compact EV, the Pear, having made a loss of $463.6 million (£366m) during the fourth quarter of 2023.

CEO and founder Henrik Fisker added that the company was seeking a collaboration with another car firm to generate cash or reduce costs.

He said: “Fisker is in negotiations with a large auto maker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms and North America manufacturing.”

Bloomberg and Reuters have now reported that the manufacturer in question is Nissan, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters added that the talks concern a $400 million (£316m) cash injection from Nissan, in exchange for access to the platform underpinning the Fisker Alaska pick-up. Nissan would also produce the Alaska at one of its US-based factories, alongside its own model built on the same architecture.

Fisker Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said on Thursday's earnings call that continued development of the Alaska depended on a successful tie-up with an unnamed car firm.

Henrik previously said that the "large auto maker" the company was in talks with was not contract manufacturer Foxconn, with which Fisker has previously negotiated about manufacturing cars in North America together.

The negotiation effectively ended Fisker's relationship with Foxconn, said Henrik Fisker.

The company is currently focusing its remaining cash reserves on ramping up production of the Ocean SUV, which is being built by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria, as well as rolling out further software updates for the car, he added.