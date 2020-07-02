Renault Koleos axed in UK for ‘commercial reasons’

Renault has axed the Koleos SUV from its UK model line-up just three years after it first went on sale, the company has confirmed.

The model remains available to order on Renault’s website, but production of UK models will cease at the end of this month. A spokesman told Autocar the decision is “due to commercial reasons that align with Renault UK’s policy of offering the most suitable vehicles in the UK market for our customers”. It remains on sale in other markets, however.

The Koleos, reintroduced in 2017 following poor sales of the first-generation car, sits above the relatively popular Kadjar in Renault’s line-up. It is based on the Nissan X-Trail - as part of the Alliance platform sharing plan - but unlike that car, the Koleos is only available with five seats. Just 1007 examples were registered in the UK throughout 2019.

Earlier this year, Renault announced a wide-reaching cost-cutting plan that will lead to the loss of more than 15,000 jobs, sparked by the major impact of the pandemic on finances and the need to invest heavily in electrification.

The brand will reduce its production levels over time, chasing profit over volume, and aim to develop “strategic business areas”.

As part of the restructuring, unconfirmed reports suggest a number of previously core models will not live beyond their current generation. The Koleos is one example, with the Mégane hatchback, Europe-only Talisman saloon and Espace and Scenic MPVs also rumoured for the chop.

A Renault UK spokesman told Autocar that the decision to axe the Koleos was not linked to the restructuring announcement, however, and was strictly based on the model's modest sales.

READ MORE

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs as part of major cost cuts

Renault could "disappear" without aid, warns French minister

Renault design boss on axing models, hot EVs and Alpine's future