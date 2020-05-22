Renault could “disappear” without aid, warns French minister

Renault could be forced out of business if it doesn't receive help from outside sources, France’s finance minister has warned.
In a Europe 1 radio interview earlier today, Bruno Le Maire warned the car maker “could disappear” and repeated the calls prime minister Édouard Philippe made earlier this week for the Renault plant in Flins, outside Paris, to remain open.
The comments are in response to French media reports earlier this week claiming a number of Renault factories could be closed and core models axed as part of a cost-cutting plan to save €2 billion (£1.8bn).
The European Union has granted approval for Renault to receive a €5bn (£4.5bn) loan backed by the French government to help it cope with a slump in demand and reduced liquidity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Le Maire admitted in a separate interview with newspaper Le Figaro that this hasn't yet been signed off and discussions are still ongoing.
First revealed by weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the reports suggest the Dieppe facility, which produces the Alpine A110 sports car, is also in the firing line, along with the Choisy-le-Roi spare parts plant on the outskirts of Paris and the Fonderie de Bretagne engine-and-gearbox plant in Morbihan near Lorient.
It's reported that Flins won't close directly but won't produce models beyond the current lifecycle. The facility currently makes the Nissan Micra under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but this supermini has struggled for sales in the face of newer rivals and the electric Renault Zoe.
Peter Cavellini
Who is leaving next?
This reads like it's not just the Virus that's caused problems.
scrap
Upsetting news about Alpine.
Upsetting news about Alpine. For all sorts of reasons, the A110 should be the way forward for the industry.
Andrew1
Virtually nobody cares about
Bar room lawyer
Esht one.sentially anybody...
...who wants an Alpine A110 has proibably already boug
Sundym
Suggestion
scrap
Sundym wrote:
Why is its price ludicrous? It has a lot more performance than a GT86 and very high dedicated engineering content. You may not value a bespoke, lightweight aluminium platform, but that doesn't make it overpriced.
xxxx
Next GT86 will be better stil
But then the GT86 is nearly £20,000 LESS, the A110 chassis may be bespoke but the engine certainly isn't
Sundym
Suggestion
Sundym
Suggestion
Takeitslowly
Sundym wrote:
Perhaps you think that by posting your ludicrous tosh, it will then be taken as widely recognised fact...or perhaps you simply don't have control of your fingers any more than you do of your thought "processes".
