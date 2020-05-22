Renault could “disappear” without aid, warns French minister

Finance minister warns brand could go bust without help after reports of factory closures and model culling
22 May 2020

Renault could be forced out of business if it doesn't receive help from outside sources, France’s finance minister has warned.

In a Europe 1 radio interview earlier today, Bruno Le Maire warned the car maker “could disappear” and repeated the calls prime minister Édouard Philippe made earlier this week for the Renault plant in Flins, outside Paris, to remain open. 

The comments are in response to French media reports earlier this week claiming a number of Renault factories could be closed and core models axed as part of a cost-cutting plan to save €2 billion (£1.8bn). 

The European Union has granted approval for Renault to receive a €5bn (£4.5bn) loan backed by the French government to help it cope with a slump in demand and reduced liquidity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Le Maire admitted in a separate interview with newspaper Le Figaro that this hasn't yet been signed off and discussions are still ongoing.  

First revealed by weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the reports suggest the Dieppe facility, which produces the Alpine A110 sports car, is also in the firing line, along with the Choisy-le-Roi spare parts plant on the outskirts of Paris and the Fonderie de Bretagne engine-and-gearbox plant in Morbihan near Lorient.

It's reported that Flins won't close directly but won't produce models beyond the current lifecycle. The facility currently makes the Nissan Micra under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but this supermini has struggled for sales in the face of newer rivals and the electric Renault Zoe

The Dieppe plant was overhauled in a €36 million (£32m) investment in 2017 to produce the A110, alongside the previous-generation Clio in Renaultsport form. The specialist facility employs 150 people. Demand for the A110 fell substantially in the first quarter of 2020, with just 61 examples registered across Europe in February. Its future is uncertain as a result. 

The factory closures are just the start, however. The newspaper also reckons five models won't live beyond their current lifecycle: The Mégane hatchback/estate, Koleos SUV and Talisman saloon could join the previously reported Espace and Scénic MPVs for the chop. 

Only last week, the Financial Times claimed that Nissan is in discussion with Renault to build the Captur and next-generation Kadjar at its plant in Sunderland, England. 

Renault UK refused to comment when approached by Autocar.

Peter Cavellini

20 May 2020

 This reads like it's not just the Virus that's caused problems.

scrap

20 May 2020

Upsetting news about Alpine. For all sorts of reasons, the A110 should be the way forward for the industry.

Andrew1

20 May 2020
Virtually nobody cares about the Alpine. Manufacturers will have to shut down vanity projects which only increase the price for the mass market models.

Bar room lawyer

20 May 2020

...who wants an Alpine A110 has proibably already boug

Sundym

20 May 2020
Renault try cutting its ludicrously high starting price and you might sell more Alpines . Lovely car that should be competing with the GT86s of this world. Real shame if it goes as its beautiful and apparently handles brilliantly.

scrap

20 May 2020
Why is its price ludicrous? It has a lot more performance than a GT86 and very high dedicated engineering content. You may not value a bespoke, lightweight aluminium platform, but that doesn't make it overpriced.

 

xxxx

20 May 2020
But then the GT86 is nearly £20,000 LESS, the A110 chassis may be bespoke but the engine certainly isn't 

Sundym

20 May 2020
Takeitslowly

20 May 2020
Perhaps you think that by posting your ludicrous tosh, it will then be taken as widely recognised fact...or perhaps you simply don't have control of your fingers any more than you do of your thought "processes".

