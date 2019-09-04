New Renault Zoe: UK prices and specs announced

Renault has revealed UK pricing and spec details of the new Zoe, ahead of orders commencing in mid-September and first deliveries in January.
The new Vauxhall Corsa-e rival is, like the old car, available with two purchasing options. It can be bought outright from £25,670, or £18,670 under Renault's battery leasing scheme. The firm hasn't quoted monthly battery lease costs yet, however.
The base Play model comes with a 106bhp electric motor, alongside kit such as LED headlamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB, auto lights and wipers and a 7kWh fast charging wallbox, including installation.
Step up to Iconic from £27,170 (or £20,170 under battery leasing) and you'll also get sat-nav, climate control, wireless phone charging and a driver assistance package, among other features.
Iconic also brings the option of the more powerful 132bhp motor, allowing 0-62mph in 9.5sec and a limited top speed of 87mph, for an extra £500. That's standard on GT Line trim, which gets a larger 9.3in touchscreen, a rear-view camera, synthetic leather and recycled cloth upholstery and blind spot warning.
Join the debate
Sonic
Nice update
Now, they just need to update the Twizy with windows, a heater and upgraded range/performance - That would be the ultimate city car.
streaky
Updated Twizy
Great idea, especially as SEAT have shown a concept of that ilk. From what I've read, the suspension will need softening as well!
xxxx
+ and -
Great technical spec, price and interior. The only let down by the barely unchanged, sad, dull look.
Shame they just can't put a Megane body shell over the top (but then they'd hardly keep up with demand). Overall a 8/10 BEV
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Will86
@xxxx
I have to agree with your Megane comments which makes me wonder why they haven't done it yet. Perhaps battery supply issues might be behind it. As for the Zoe, I'd live with the looks because the technical spec and the interior are appealing.
typos1
xxxx wrote:
As usualy I totally disagree - the Clio is one of the best looking modern Renaults, possibly the best looking. The Megane's bodyshell would just ruin it.
This update has thankfully dropped the stupid white rear lights and added a much nicer dash,omly downside is the new lower grile which is over done and a bit of a mess.
XXXX just went POP.
typos1
typos1 wrote:
The Zoe I meant, not the Clio !
XXXX just went POP.
Sundym
As a former owner
ianp55
Renault Zoe
That range should be enough for most motorists.
macaroni
From the Future to the Past
87mph top speed, 242 mile range and less than 10 secs to 60?
Is it 1975 already?
Cenuijmu
macaroni wrote:
If it was 1975 with that years safety etc they could probably do 300 miles snd less than 8 seconds to 60 with a car that crumples back to it's cigarette lighter.....
What are your expectations for a city car performance wise? Forgetting turning circle and how easy it is to park.
Pages
Add your comment