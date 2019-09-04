New Renault Zoe: UK prices and specs announced

Options include 50kW DC rapid charging with a CCS connector, costing £750. Designed for those who intend to do frequent long journeys, it can deliver 90 miles of range in around 30 minutes.

Effectively a heavy redesign of the outgoing model, the new Zoe will go on sale in a dramatically different market from the one its predecessor entered in 2012, with a range of competitors including the new Peugeot e-208, Vauxhall Corsa-e, Honda e and Volkswagen ID 3.

Sharing the same overall dimensions as the outgoing Zoe, the car’s design is updated with new grilles and bumpers, plus new, standard-fit LED headlights and tail-lights. There is a fresh colour palette inside and out, as well as new wheel designs. The intention has been to modernise the supermini’s looks.

The interior is more heavily revamped, with a new dashboard design introducing a 10.0in customisable digital instrument display as standard across the range.

Top-spec cars also receive a new curved 9.3in touchscreen infotainment display, similar to that found in the latest Clio, using the firm’s Easy Link connected technology. As well as being able to locate suitable charging points, it can tell if one isn’t functioning properly. A new smartphone app can also remotely pre-heat or cool the car.

Higher-quality materials and new upholstery, including one made using 100% recycled fabric, aim to give the Zoe a more upmarket air. New details, such as an electronic gearlever and parking brake, free up extra storage space in the cabin, while wireless smartphone charging and an acoustic windscreen have been added.

The Zoe’s biggest developments are in the powertrain department. The previous generation, which was upgraded throughout its life, made use of a 40kWh battery in its highest spec, but now an increase to 52kWh allows Renault to claim a WLTP-certified range of up to 245 miles.