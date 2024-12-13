Renault’s striking 5 Turbo 3E concept car will enter production in 2026 as a modern interpretation of the storied Turbo and is said to be the “ultimate hot hatch”.

The electric 5 Turbo 3E will be based on a bespoke platform and employ next-generation in-wheel motor technology. That will give it more than triple the power of the original, which went out of production in 1984, and make it the most powerful production car in Renault history.

Speaking at an exclusive Car of the Year preview of the new car, product boss Bruno Vanel promised the 5 Turbo 3E will deliver an “outstanding driving sensation, something completely unexpected” that is “agile like nothing else” as a result of its innovative drivetrain.

The new model was previewed by a 2022 concept that was said to have more than 374bhp, but when it reaches production it will put out in excess of 500bhp, thanks to two in-wheel electric motors.

These motors enable more precise control of each wheel and the wheels can effectively “do what they want”, said Vanel. In-wheel technology – which, Autocar understands, has been supplied by British specialist Protean Electric – removes the need for an electronic differential or the type of simulated ‘manual’ gearshift used on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The 0-62mph time will be less than 3.5sec, and Vanel described the performance as “breathtaking”.

The electric hot hatch will have a bespoke carbon-composite body. Renault has yet to confirm the car’s dimensions but its proportions are significantly different from those of the standard 5 on which it is loosely based. Only the windscreen angle is shared between the two.

A longer dash-to-axle ratio in particular reveals that the production car will follow the concept in using a bespoke architecture. The two-seat concept used a tubular chassis with a roll-cage in the rear.

Its extreme bodywork is created with aerodynamic efficiency and cooling in mind, including a vast rear spoiler and diffuser, flared wheel arches, and side air intakes to cool the motors.