Renault 5 Turbo reborn as 500bhp RWD super-hatch

Rally-inspired halo model gets bespoke underpinnings; hits 62mph in under 3.5sec

Mark Tisshaw
13 December 2024

Renault’s striking 5 Turbo 3E concept car will enter production in 2026 as a modern interpretation of the storied Turbo and is said to be the “ultimate hot hatch”.

The electric 5 Turbo 3E will be based on a bespoke platform and employ next-generation in-wheel motor technology. That will give it more than triple the power of the original, which went out of production in 1984, and make it the most powerful production car in Renault history.

Speaking at an exclusive Car of the Year preview of the new car, product boss Bruno Vanel promised the 5 Turbo 3E will deliver an “outstanding driving sensation, something completely unexpected” that is “agile like nothing else” as a result of its innovative drivetrain.

The new model was previewed by a 2022 concept that was said to have more than 374bhp, but when it reaches production it will put out in excess of 500bhp, thanks to two in-wheel electric motors.

These motors enable more precise control of each wheel and the wheels can effectively “do what they want”, said Vanel. In-wheel technology – which, Autocar understands, has been supplied by British specialist Protean Electric – removes the need for an electronic differential or the type of simulated ‘manual’ gearshift used on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The 0-62mph time will be less than 3.5sec, and Vanel described the performance as “breathtaking”. 

The electric hot hatch will have a bespoke carbon-composite body. Renault has yet to confirm the car’s dimensions but its proportions are significantly different from those of the standard 5 on which it is loosely based. Only the windscreen angle is shared between the two.

A longer dash-to-axle ratio in particular reveals that the production car will follow the concept in using a bespoke architecture. The two-seat concept used a tubular chassis with a roll-cage in the rear.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E side

Its extreme bodywork is created with aerodynamic efficiency and cooling in mind, including a vast rear spoiler and diffuser, flared wheel arches, and side air intakes to cool the motors.

Back to top

One of the key features of the concept version was its three drift modes for different levels of playfulness, including the ability to do doughnuts. The concept also used a manual handbrake and, given how important that is to the ethos of the project, it’s something Renault would want to retain for production.

Sandeep Bhambra, Renault’s head of advanced design, said the brief from group CEO Luca de Meo was to “make me a little beast”. Bhambra said the “intention had always been to make it” for production after the concept’s positive reaction.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E – rear quarter

Renault has not revealed production numbers for the car, but it’s likely to be limited and priced at more than £100,000, given the level of bespoke content and its extreme positioning.

Given its role within the Renault Group, Alpine is likely to be involved in the car’s development. Producing it at Alpine’s Dieppe factory is also a strong possibility.

edjames75 13 December 2024

Love it. Good on Renault for keeping it under their own name like the original Rally car. Cannot wait to see these on the road

JJ 13 December 2024
Could this have made more sense wearing an Alpine badge, boosting their image as a halo model?
Mikey C 13 December 2024

Sounds great, but the level of power of such vehicles is getting silly.

