Renault is putting the finishing touches on the revived 4 ahead of its unveiling at the Paris motor show.

Two late prototypes have now been spotted testing on public roads, revealing the production car’s boxy lines. Although they are heavily camouflaged, the styling from the 4Ever concept shown at the previous Paris show is clearly visible, with round LED daytime running lights up front and small, column-like brake lights at the rear.

Notably, the prototypes spotted appear to represent the bookends of the 4 line-up. One is a basic hatchback riding on steel wheels, while the other is a higher-riding crossover fitted with alloys, roof rails and prominent U-shaped body cladding along its flanks.

It’s possible that the more aggressive car is a special edition inspired by the 4Ever, which itself drew on the modified 4s that compete in the annual 4L Trophy rally.

The 4 will share the Renault Group’s Ampr Small EV platform with the reborn Renault 5 that was unveiled earlier this year. The two EVs are even set to have the same 2.54m wheelbase.

It's expected to offer the 5’s three single-motor, front-wheel-drive powertrains with outputs of 94bhp, 121bhp and 148bhp, as well as its 40kWh and 52kWh battery packs.

As previously reported by Autocar, however, the Ampr Small platform’s multi-link rear axle can accommodate a second motor, paving the way for a four-wheel-drive variant of the 4.

Vittorio d’Arienzo, chief engineer of the Renault Group’s small EVs, told Autocar that the 4 would also be tuned to have a distinct character from the 5.

It will trade a tad more body roll for a more compliant ride, he said, although the “funny French” wheel travel offered by the original 4 won’t be present.

Images of previous prototypes reveal that the 4’s interior will feature the same dual-screen infotainment set-up as the 5, but it’s likely to receive a different dashboard design, taking inspiration from its forebear.