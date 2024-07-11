The new Fiat Grande Panda EV will cost just £20,975 when it arrives in spring - making it one of the UK's cheapest full-sized electric cars.

Undercutting the closely related Citroën ë-C3 by £1000, the new electric Panda – outpriced only by the Leapmotor T03 and Dacia Spring – comes as standard with a 44kWh battery for 199 miles of range, a 0-62mph time of 11.0sec and the ability to charge at up to 100kW.

The entry-level Grande Panda Red is equipped with 16in white steel wheels, LED headlights, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, a 10.25in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Upgrading to La Prima trim gets buyers 17in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, sat-nav, front parking sensors, a wireless charger and heated seats.

While the cheaper version is painted exclusively in red, the La Prima can be had in a range of other colours.

Both versions come with a 7kW charging cable integrated into the front end - a first for a full-sized electric car.

The petrol-engined 99bhp Grande Panda Hybrid is cheaper still, at £18,975 in entry-level Icon trim or £20,975 in La Prima trim, with broadly comparable levels of equipment to the two versions of the EV.

Called the Grande Panda to reflect a footprint that is larger than that of its predecessor, the new hatchback shares its powertrains and Stellantis’s value-minded Smart Car platform with the new Citroën C3 and Vauxhall Frontera.

The production car stays true to the blocky, retro proportions of the Panda concept that Fiat revealed last year, even retaining the prominent Panda branding along its sides – a nod to its bare-bones 1980s namesake.

The minimalist, rugged look reflects Fiat’s new brand values of “strength and uniqueness” and sets the tone for the design of a five-strong line-up of Panda-based EVs that's due over the coming years, including the pixel-style headlights, inspired by the windows of Fiat’s old Lingotto factory in Turin.