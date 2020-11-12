BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Macan to receive another facelift for 2021
Polestar design competition winners are 'visions of future mobility'

Porsche Macan to receive another facelift for 2021

Porsche's smallest SUV will soon be updated once again before brand begins transition to fully electric model
12 November 2020

Porsche is readying a second facelift for its six year-old Macan as the SUV's life is extended before a new, fully electric version arrives in 2022. 

The updated version of the current petrol-powered model will be sold alongside the battery-powered version in a transitional period while sales of EVs continue their gradual growth globally, Autocar understands.

Thinly disguised prototypes of the facelifted model, seen testing alongside the current car in Germany, don't reveal extensive revisions. However, we're expecting tweaks to the front and rear bumpers and lights and a revised grille profile. 

The changes could be more extensive inside, however. The Macan, which has been on sale since 2014 and was last substantially updated in 2018, still uses the button-heavy centre console and dashboard design that Porsche phased out with the new Panamera and Cayenne

Expect that to be switched to the now more familiar touch-sensitive button panels and touchscreen-only infotainment. The newer steering wheel from the recently updated Panamera could be brought in, too. 

It remains to be seen if there will be any powertrain revisions to the Macan, but don't expect anything extensive, given the recent refresh. That means the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 2.9-litre and 3.0-litre V6 units should stay, albeit with minor efficiency-related changes. 

We don't yet know when the updated Macan will make its debut, but we expect more news on that - and the forthcoming electric model -  next year.

READ MORE:

New Porsche Macan EV to get Taycan platform and tech

Porsche Macan GTS 2020 review

Nearly-new buying guide: Porsche Macan

 

Porsche Macan 2019

Porsche Macan

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

1

Cobnapint

12 November 2020
Will be a 'downgrade'.
Who actually likes the fingerprint collecting touch sensitive panels?
Only the guy that designed them I guess.

