2021 Porsche Panamera to break cover on 26 August

The facelifted 2021 Porsche Panamera will be unwrapped on Wednesday 26 August, revealing a subtle new look and likely a small power hike.
A prototype for the updated car set a new lap record for an executive car at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last week, covering the 13-mile track in 7min 29.81sec.
The Panamera, driven by Porsche test driver Las Kern, beat the previous fastest lap time of 7min 30.11sec posted by the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S in 2018.
The 63 S managed a time of 7min 25.41sec on a slightly shorter version of track, but is unable to beat the Porsche here either, the Panamera completing that course in 7min 25.04sec.
The facelifted saloon’s lap was also roughly 13sec faster than the outgoing car's. Porsche claims this “underlines the comprehensive enhancement of the second Panamera generation”.
Porsche has yet to confirm which Panamera variant Kern drove for the lap. However, it is likely to have been the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid variant.
It's expected to generate slightly more power than the 671bhp of the current Turbo S E-Hybrid, which should fractionally reduce its 0-62mph time to below 3.4sec and push the top speed closer to 200mph. Porsche has yet to confirm either the new Panamera’s powertrains or its specifications, though.
The updated Panamera benefits from chassis and engine upgrades. Kern also referenced an enhanced electromechanical roll stabilisation system, which is claimed to improve lateral dynamics. The specially-developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 sports tyres used by the Nürburgring-car will not be offered as standard, but will be available as an option after launch.
Although the record assessors confirmed the record-breaking Panamera as a production-spec car, it was equipped with a racing seat and a safety cage for the purposes of the lap.
Vice president of the Panamera product line Thomas Friemuth said: “The Panamera has always been both an exclusive touring saloon and a true sports car at the same time. In the new model, we have enhanced these features even more.
“Alongside the increased engine power, improvements have been made in the areas of cornering stability, body control and steering precision. These enhancements benefit both everyday comfort and performance. The lap record is impressive proof of this.”
Previously spotted prototypes suggest that, as well as increased power, the updated Panamera will receive subtle revisions to its exterior look, including an altered tail-light design with an LED strip linking both units to bring it into line with newer Porsche models, such as the Cayenne and 992-generation 911.
Join the debate
erolorhun
0.3 of a second.
0.3 of a second.
I´m sorry, this is ridiculous "news".
nimmler
German quality wins
why has pedodiver musk of tesla not set a time here?
i guess the model s cannot complete a fast lap before the battery or cheap korean brakes overheat and the cheaply put together car falls apart..
lambo58
Just a crass moron...
Just a crass moron...
Peter Cavellini
Erm....
Hasn't VW I Car, the Pikes Peak record holder gone round in a seriously faster time?
Erebus
Devil's in the detail
Yes, the VW I.D race car is much faster. In fact, many cars have gone round faster. The key piece of information you are missing from the title is "executive car" denoting a specific class of car
Peter Cavellini
A given.
Yeah, it's just tit for tat.
jason_recliner
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Eh?
Phewitt21
Plus one isn't a production
Plus one isn't a production car one is
Old But not yet Dead
YAWN
It would be news if the press stopped wetting their collective undergarments everytime some deluded manufacturer achieved some form of minor improvement to an irrelevant measurement.
What waste of resources for all concerned
Antony Riley
So its faster by a couple of
So its faster by a couple of seconds Yipee !. Is it not time the the German authorities shut down these stupid I,m faster than you pointless exercises.Its a waste of resources not good for the planet Stop that's what I say.What the hell has it got to do with anything to do with everyday driving is beyond me.Porsche you are typical as many others are of showing us hoiw out of touch you are with how most of us think. PS how is the emissions scandal going on with your customers Porsche I ask ? Have you paid all those you cheated being paid their compensation yet?
Pages
Add your comment