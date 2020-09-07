Porsche adds PDK auto gearbox to Cayman and Boxster 4.0

Porsche has introduced a new PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox option for its six-cylinder Cayman and Boxster models as an alternative to a manual, as is already the case with the four-cylinder variants.

The new seven-speed dual-clutch auto is available to order across all 718 models with the new 4.0-litre engine, including the Cayman and Boxster GTS, Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder. It offers “high-performance gearshifting functionality for the fastest circuit lap times, with highly efficient operation for everyday use”, claims Porsche.

As is often the case with quick-shifting dual-clutch ’boxes, the PDK-equipped GT4 and Spyder can both now do the 0-62mph sprint half a second quicker than the manual models, at 3.9sec. The 0-124mph time is 0.4sec quicker, showing that the benefits are mainly at lower speeds. Launch control also features on the PDK models, helping performance further.

The GTS versions also see a half-second improvement in the 0-62mph time, both managing the sprint in four seconds dead. Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are reduced, too; the GT4 and Spyder emit 8g/km less and promise a 0.7mpg improvement on the WLTP cycle. The difference is even greater with the GTS models; official economy goes from 25.9mpg for the manual to 28.0mpg, while emissions drop by 17g/km to 230g/km.

Shift characteristics are adjusted in four different driving modes for PDK models, with Sport mode giving faster gearchanges and earlier downshifts with auto throttle blips. Sport Plus activates a race start function, with the Sport Response button bringing maximum attack regardless of drive mode. The seventh gear ratio is also shorter than in the manual versions.

The PDK adds £2303 to the price of 718 GTS models and £2000 to the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder.

In addition, a couple of small tweaks have been made for the 718’s 2021 model year. A new, highly breathable material called 'Race-Tex' will replace the existing Alcantara seat trim, while a bright Python Green paint is added. The 20in ‘Aurum’ wheels, previously only available on the Cayman GT4, are also added to the 718 Spyder, along with summer tyre options.