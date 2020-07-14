Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2020 UK review

What is it?
Six years ago, Porsche, for some vague reason nobody truly understood, decided its Boxster and Cayman replacements – models to be prefixed ‘718’ – should have four-cylinder engines.
For the Boxster this meant the loss of its mid-mounted flat sixes, chiefly the 2.7-litre entry level and the fruitier 3.4-litre of the popular Boxster S. It also meant the gloomy spectre of downsizing with reliance on forced induction had fully descended on the greatest roadster of modern times, and obviously this hurt.
For a while it seemed even the upcoming but as-yet-unannounced new versions of the scintillating Cayman GT4 and tent-roofed Boxster Spyder wouldn’t be spared. And that was excruciating. But then Porsche realised that the appeal of these very expensive special-series sports cars, marketed heavily on ideals of mechanical purity and soul, might not survive the association with an effective but flatulent 2.5-litre four-pot turbo only half as fun to wring out as what you’d find in an old Subaru Impreza. And so it did something unexpected.
Instead of tuning the howling but retired 3.8-litre of the old Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder to even greater heights, or winding back the insatiable 9000rpm 4.0-litre of the current 911 GT3, it took the 3.0-litre flat six in the 911 Carrera, removed the turbochargers and enlarged the capacity to create an almost entirely novel 4.0-litre unit. And to lubricate the economic case, Porsche decided it would eventually offer this unexpected gem not only in the motorsport-engineered 718 flagship models but also in updated versions of the more attainable and available GTS-badged derivatives – cars that, though still excellent, had by then sadly fallen prey to the small-capacity turbo regime.
So here we are: Porsche’s biggest volte-face since the 911 GT3 recouped its manual gearbox, even if the new engine won’t be made available throughout the 718 range. It's a decent victory.
Join the debate
jer
Bet it makes loads of road noise....
Love the expression diamond edged yowl sums up the noise. But is'nt this just another way to charge more for a discontinued 6 cyl?
JustinParker
Good Reviews
Glad to read this awesome car reviews. Thanks Google to suggest this awsome site.
Ski Kid
40mpg in your dreams
Probably will get 28 to 32 in the real world,a pity that they do not put in the 6 cylinder in base models,not long ago they were £30k with a six engine ,how prices have rocketed.
Cobnapint
Torque-less
Will86
Cobnapint wrote:
Mikey C
I'd be more interested in a
I'd be more interested in a "normal" 6 cylinder engine, akin to the previous 2.5 and 2.7L engines...the handling and noise, but at an affordable price
