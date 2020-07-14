Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2020 UK review

It’s difficult not to get slightly carried away by the mere thought of this 4.0-litre Boxster.

Here we have a modern-feeling and equipment-rich mid-engined sports car that possesses a 7800rpm naturally aspirated engine developing 395bhp and, in the context of unstressed induction, an impressively healthy 310lb ft. And it comes with three pedals, and an encouragingly low kerb weight of 1405kg.

That isn’t Lotus-light, admittedly, but arguably the best Boxster in the model’s 24-year history is certainly no heavyweight. That mass is also concentrated between the axles, which are spaced neither buttock-clenchingly close nor lethargically far apart, and so fundamentally it's a delicious recipe, and one we thought forever lost. At the back there sits nothing more complex than a mechanical limited-slip differential (albeit one that works in tandem with brake-based torque vectoring), and while the steering is electromechanical rather than hydraulic, Porsche is now adept at tuning these set-ups.

As for practicalities, there is surprisingly generous storage both in the front of the car and, via a shallow compartment, also behind the engine. The canvas roof then rapidly folds back or unfurls at speeds of up to 40mph, which is usefully higher than the industry standard of 30mph. Despite its engine displacement, the Boxster GTS 4.0 will also cruise at nigh-on 40mpg and on the move is damn near as quiet and supple as the latest Volkswagen Golf. I’d drive this Boxster GTS the length of the country in an instant. It feels surprisingly mature: 911-esque, only more subtle, supple and easier to park.

Perhaps it’s going to be quicker to list with things the Boxster GTS doesn’t do well, so here they are. At £65,000, in absolute terms this is an expensive car, though these days you’ll pay almost that for an AMG A45 S, and the cheapest credible alternative I can think of in terms of usability, versatility, desirability and pure ability is – sorry – Porsche’s own 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, which costs £104,000.

The gearing can also still feel overly long (and the shift action more efficient than memorable), but once you get used to attacking good roads using the meat and satisfying extent of second gear's vocal top end, frustrations mostly evaporate. Maybe the brakes are overservoed, but honestly it’s so marginal this barely seems worth mentioning. And don’t expect the same diamond-edged motorsport yowl made by the 911 GT3’s 4.0-litre screamer, though there’s certainly character enough here to brush aside the straight six in the new, similarly priced and deeply absorbing BMW M2 CS.

Yet, as ever with the Boxster, it is the handling that truly delights, and not even the new engine can challenge this fact. This test car covered B-roads with the kind of pliancy you simply wouldn’t credit given the GTS models sit an entire 20mm lower than standard and ride on 20in wheels. There are two well-judged damper settings, with the firmer only ever necessary on particularly testing routes where float can become an issue. The rest of the time you simply get in and go, preferably with Sport mode engaged to unlock the sharpest possible throttle response.