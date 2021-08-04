BACK TO ALL NEWS
Pininfarina Battista: 1900bhp hyper-EV set for final reveal next week

Italian outfit's Lotus Evija rival is destined for the production line; final-spec car on show at Monterey
4 August 2021

More than two years since its Geneva debut, the Pininfarina Battista is ready to enter production and will be revealed in its final form next week at Pebble Beach. 

As part of Automobili Pininfarina's participation in the celebrated Monterey Car Week festival, the Battista will make its dynamic debut on local roads, while the ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario will appear in public for the first time.

The first production-ready Battista will be shown with exposed carbonfibre body panels with matching black wheels, upholstery and interior trim elements. 

The Anniversario, meanwhile, is marked out by way of a bespoke aero-focused 'Furiosa' styling package and two-tone paint scheme to celebrate Pininfarina's 90th anniversary. Just five examples will be produced, each powered by the same 1900bhp, 1696lb ft quad-motor powertrain as the standard car.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson hailed the Battista's imminent reveal as "the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story". 

He said: "We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week. We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.”

The Battista is one of several mega-output electric hypercars entering production in the coming months. Croatian outfit Rimac's Nevera, which shares elements of its powertrain with the Battista, was revealed in full earlier this year, and the similarly potent Lotus Evija will be fully signed off by the end of 2021. 

wmb 4 August 2021

Some have said that Ferrari has no business building BEV vehicles, because the sound, rumble and feel of their engines is an intrical and Integral part of the Ferrari experience and purchase. Having a fast, and beautiful Ferrari, with the sound of an ICE is a deal breaker! While that maybe true for many, it appears that there is a LOT of interest in that type of vehicle from other automakers, and it would only be wise for Ferrari and Lamborghini to consider such a vehicle. If not they could literally be left in the dust!

