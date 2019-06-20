Pininfarina Battista: 1900bhp EV shows off restyled front end

The fastest SUV will offer around 940bhp from a battery pack of about 140kWh, enabling a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec. Its smaller SUV siblings are likely to use lower-output versions of the same powertrain but their performance will still be at the sharp end of their segments.
An insider told Autocar: “Pininfarina has always made very special cars, but usually for other people. When we have sold cars ourselves, like the Pininfarina Sergio [of which six were built in 2015 and sold for a reputed $3m each], we have always done very well. It is not difficult to see what the next step should be. The cars will be exclusive and very beautiful.”
A source said that the Pininfarina car brand will be given an initial investment of $100m (about £71.6m) from Mahindra to fund the creation of its model range.
Mahindra intends to invest a total of about £358m into Automobili Pininfarina over five years. The new brand will work independently of its parent’s EV division, Mahindra Electric, with operations based in Europe.
From design house to manufacturer
Pininfarina's new car brand comes after Paolo Pininfarina said at the 2018 Geneva motor show that he hoped the dream of his grandfather, company founder Battista Farina, to build cars would “come true in the not-distant future”.
“Establishing Automobili Pininfarina as a leading sustainable luxury brand is our strategic vision and will be a dream come true," Perschke said. "It will combine 88 years of iconic design heritage with leading-edge electric vehicle competence of the Mahindra group and Mahindra Formula E racing. It’s a powerful combination."
Perschke has more than 25 years of industry experience, and is joined at the helm by chief operating officer Per Svantesson, who has previously worked at Volvo.
Speaking to Autocar, he said the company was embracing the challenge of creating Pininfarina’s first production car: “We’re aiming to do something new and modern, without losing the DNA of the company of doing timeless designs. Look at the Cisitalia: it’s 71 years old.
“We want to make sure that years from now, people will look at the car and say: 'Wow, it’s beautiful.' That this the kind of design that will hold its timelessness in 30-50 years.”
Read more
Geneva motor show news
Pininfarina to launch electric super-SUV using Rivian tech
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Ah hah!!!!!
Won’t see this in Tesco Carpark will we....?
Peter Cavellini.
Byzantine
Hypercar.
What a silly, childish label. Apart from anything else industry flacks and hacks are now obliged to come up with an even sillier, even more childish name for the generation that comes after. Supercar was just about acceptable, but this will very quickly spiral into idiocy - if it hasn't already.
Luap
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Well, you certainly won't. Because you'll be too busy on here posting drivel.
Peter Cavellini
An opinion.....
Laup@, Do you honestly think others take your posts as a Gospel, the definitive?, civility costs nothing, so whether you agree or disagree it’s their opinion, and, they are entitled just like you.
Peter Cavellini.
Peter Cavellini
An opinion.....
Laup@, Do you honestly think others take your posts as a Gospel, the definitive?, civility costs nothing, so whether you agree or disagree it’s their opinion, and, they are entitled just like you.
Peter Cavellini.
kboothby
Tesco car park
Why wouldn't I see it in the Tesco car park? Should it be in Waitrose or Aldi? Where would I shop if I owned this car? So confused
Jonathan Lingham
Nor even Waitrose!
Nor even Waitrose!
kboothby
and..
why's that then? Please explain your snobbery or is it a pitiful attempt at humour, neither is amusing BTW
eseaton
Boring, tedious, misguided.
I love cars, I have loved many Pininfarina cars. But I don't want to read about it, nor drive it, and I certainly don't want to have it.
kboothby
well don't then!
Consumers choice.... muppet
Pages
Add your comment