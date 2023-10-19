BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2024 Peugeot 208 priced from £20,400 in the UK
New 2024 Peugeot 208 priced from £20,400 in the UK

Big-selling supermini gains hybrid powertrains and cheaper, longer-range electric variant
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 October 2023

The facelifted Peugeot 208 will be priced from £20,400 in the UK, the brand has confirmed.

The supermini, which was Europe's best-selling car in 2022, has been given a wide-reaching upgrade that introduces two new hybrid powertrains, more imposing looks and a suite of interior tweaks.

The two hybrid options, shared with the new Vauxhall Corsa, pair petrol engines with a six-speed automatic gearbox that features an integrated 48V electric motor for total outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp.

Electrification means the engines are torquier at low revs and 15% more fuel efficient. Peugeot claims they run in pure-electric mode for more than 50% of the time in urban settings.

The unassisted 74bhp and 99bhp petrol units remain in the line-up, mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual respectively. The 100bhp diesel engine has been dropped.

Peugeot e-208 rear quarter static

The electric e-208 receives a new 154bhp motor and a larger, 51kWh battery, boosting range to 248 miles between charges. A 20-80% charge takes less than 25 minutes at 100kW.

The 208’s exterior has been reworked to bring it in line with the updated 508 and 2008, with a bolder tri-fang daytime-running light signature and a broader front grille. The rear light bar has been adapted in turn with three red ‘claws’ extending the full width of the boot.

Inside, the 10.0in touchscreen previously reserved for higher trim levels is now standard, although a high-definition panel is limited to Allure and GT models. The divisive i-Cockpit dashboard design remains, with a small, unusual-shaped steering wheel positioned just below the instrument cluster. 

An enhanced suite of driver assistance features has been added to the supermini, likely to ensure compliance with the EU's new GSR2 safety standards, including adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance. A 360deg parking camera is also available as an optional extra.

Peugeot e-208 facelift interior

As with the outgoing 208, three trim levels are available: Active, Allure and GT. Active represents the entry point to the range and features analogue instruments.

The 208 is now slightly cheaper, dropping from £20,610 for the entry-level 1.2 Pueretech Active to £20,400. The upgraded e-208 starts at £32,400, which is £2445 less than the previous iteration.

A range-topping e-208 GT, meanwhile, costs £36,250 – £1835 cheaper than the equivalent Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

xxxx 19 October 2023

Comical front end on this reshelled Corsa. Why would any private buyer plumb for a 20.5k for the underpowered 74hp version when for 5 percent more you get the 100ps version with an extra gear. 

harf 6 July 2023

Seems that the Marmite interior is not so much of a problem with the buying public as it is with journalists - this being the best selling car in Europe and all

Rick Maverick 6 July 2023

Glorious little cat! Too bad he will not be able to devour Fiesta's and Polo's for breakfast - production terminated.

