New 2024 Peugeot 208 priced from £20,400 in the UK

The facelifted Peugeot 208 will be priced from £20,400 in the UK, the brand has confirmed.

The supermini, which was Europe's best-selling car in 2022, has been given a wide-reaching upgrade that introduces two new hybrid powertrains, more imposing looks and a suite of interior tweaks.

The two hybrid options, shared with the new Vauxhall Corsa, pair petrol engines with a six-speed automatic gearbox that features an integrated 48V electric motor for total outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp.

Electrification means the engines are torquier at low revs and 15% more fuel efficient. Peugeot claims they run in pure-electric mode for more than 50% of the time in urban settings.

The unassisted 74bhp and 99bhp petrol units remain in the line-up, mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual respectively. The 100bhp diesel engine has been dropped.

The electric e-208 receives a new 154bhp motor and a larger, 51kWh battery, boosting range to 248 miles between charges. A 20-80% charge takes less than 25 minutes at 100kW.

The 208’s exterior has been reworked to bring it in line with the updated 508 and 2008, with a bolder tri-fang daytime-running light signature and a broader front grille. The rear light bar has been adapted in turn with three red ‘claws’ extending the full width of the boot.

Inside, the 10.0in touchscreen previously reserved for higher trim levels is now standard, although a high-definition panel is limited to Allure and GT models. The divisive i-Cockpit dashboard design remains, with a small, unusual-shaped steering wheel positioned just below the instrument cluster.

An enhanced suite of driver assistance features has been added to the supermini, likely to ensure compliance with the EU's new GSR2 safety standards, including adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance. A 360deg parking camera is also available as an optional extra.