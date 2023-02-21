BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Vauxhall Corsa brings hybrid and 255-mile EV

Dramatic redesign, new powertrain and upgraded EV for popular supermini
24 May 2023

The Corsa supermini will get a major facelift this year when it receives new electric and hybrid powertrain options and becomes the last current Vauxhall to gain the company’s bold ‘Vizor’ grille. 

The British brand hopes heavy visual updates and increased power choices – as well as a rise in electric-only range – will enable the hatch to again become the country’s most popular car, having been pipped last year by the Nissan Qashqai SUV and chased closely by the Tesla Model Y and Ford Puma

“It has been a phenomenal success. Ever since it landed in the market, it’s been a really important car for us,” vice-president of design Mark Adams told Autocar. 

Visually, the biggest changes are at the front, where more muscular and slimline LED headlights join the Vizor grille – a single, solid black panel that sits between those lights. 

“It really feels like a very different car and feels much more modern,” said Adams. 

“Not only does it look sporty, but it looks more efficient, more aerodynamic and more electric.” The visual changes mean the Vauxhall Corsa will continue to play a major role in rebuilding brand awareness for Vauxhall and, coupled with the new Astra released last year, “certainly ties in with the familiarity”, said Vauxhall boss James Taylor. 

Underneath, fresh powertrain options have taken the car a “significant step forward”, said Adams, especially with the Corsa Electric. 

The firm now offers a 51kWh battery and upgraded 154bhp motor – both shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208 – for an improved 255-mile range. 

The current car’s 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery, with 222 miles of range, is still offered. A 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, the Corsa’s first hybrid powertrain, joins the range with two power levels: 99bhp and 134bhp. An entry-level petrol engine, with a choice of 74bhp or 99bhp, remains. 

Pricing for the updated Corsa line-up is still under wraps, although it is likely to increase from the current £18,015 starting point yet stay below £20,000 – keeping it positioned as Vauxhall’s entry-level model. 

The current electric variant starts from £31,931, so a premium, especially in longer-range form, is expected.

Anton motorhead 24 May 2023
Sensible and affordable cars are far and few between these days, but here is one which deserves to be taken seriously. It looks fresh, but why hide the logo in black on the front? If it really feels more modern than the present one, and the price of the 255 mile EV stays well below 35 grand, I might be persuaded to buy my first electric car.
Big Stu 24 May 2023

That front end is an absolute dogs dinner. It would have been so much better without the light cluster elements above the bonnet line. If it was more like Autocar's blue concept drawing it would have been better.

I'm not sure having one 'look' at the front of all of your cars is a good idea, sure have elements that are the same like the DRL design but not the whole thing.

QuestionEverything 21 February 2023
The new "Vizor" look is very similar to the 2010 5th gen Chevrolet Camaro. So they've moved to PSA architecture but borrowed a look from a GM car. Hmmmm.

