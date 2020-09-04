BACK TO ALL NEWS
One-off Aston Martin Victor is road-legal V12 hypercar
Future of Alpine secured in restructured Renault group business

One-off Aston Martin Victor is road-legal V12 hypercar

Latest Q Commission creation combines One-77 and Vulcan underpinnings
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
4 September 2020

Aston Martin's bespoke Q Commission division has revealed its latest customer creation: a one-off supercar that combines elements of the One-77 and track-only Vulcan.

The Victor is the most powerful road-legal naturally aspirated car Aston Martin has yet produced. Its 7.3-litre V12 powerplant was stripped and rebuilt by Cosworth, with power raised from 750bhp to 836bhp and mated to a seven-speed manual transmission.

It uses the same inboard springs and dampers as the Vulcan and is fitted with Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes that Aston claims can deliver braking capability on par with a GT3 race car.  

An aerodynamically optimised front splitter and rear diffuser produce 621lb ft of downforce at 100mph, which is more than a race-prepared Vantage GT4.

The car began life as a One-77 prototype that has been significantly overhauled over an 18-month period. It features extensive use of carbonfibre, with the entire chassis weighing less than an original One-77.

The team used Aston’s muscle car era for inspiration, specifically the 1980s Vantage, and worked closely with the customer to develop the fully bespoke body. It borrowed elements from current Aston Martin models, including the rear rail light seen on the upcoming Valkyrie and vents found in the DBX SUV.

Inside, cashmere, polished titanium and walnut materials contrast with the leather-finished racing bucket seats and four-point harnesses, exposed carbonfibre and motorsport-derived steering wheel based the Vulcan’s.

According to an Aston Martin representative, the Pentland Green paint dried mere hours before the car made its public debut at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. 

It was unveiled to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Vantage name and named Victor after Victor Gauntlett, the man widely credited for reviving Aston's fortunes in the early 1980s. The car's owner, a Belgian collector, hasn't been named.

Driven this week

  • Jeep Renegade 4xe front
    4 September 2020
    First Drive
    Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
    Jeep's first plunge into electrification is on in its most popular and...
  • Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
    4 September 2020
    Car review
    Honda e
    Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too...
  • Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    3 September 2020
    First Drive
    Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
    Titanium, carbonfibre, Ohlins dampers… this is an E-Type, but not quite as...
4

Peter Cavellini

4 September 2020

 Looks a bit Batman to me..

scrap

4 September 2020

Road legal? Or just a very expensive ornament?

erolorhun

4 September 2020

Disgusting

BenzinBob

4 September 2020
The side skirts look like something wrapped around an Argos Kettle to protect it in its box.

