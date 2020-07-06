BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built
UP NEXT
Analysis: Are car sales bouncing back?

First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built

The £3.3m 007-themed limited edition features machine guns, smoke screens and revolving numberplates
News
3 mins read
6 July 2020

Aston Martin has completed its first DB5 Continuation model, built to celebrate the British marque's long-running connection with James Bond.

The first DB5 Aston Martin to built in more than 50 years, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation was created in association with Bond filmmaker EON productions. Just 25 cars will be built to mark the release of Bond's 25th outing, No Time to Die, with each featuring replica versions of the gadgets seen in the 1964 film.

Rotating numberplates, an oil spray system that deploys from behind the tail-lights and a smoke screen are joined by 'machine guns' that pop out from the front bumper, a 'bulletproof' rear deflector that raises from the boot, front and rear battering rams, and simulated tyre slashers. A removable roof panel representing the original DB5’s famous ejector seat, albeit one that isn't actually capable of firing passengers out of the car, is an optional inclusion.

Inside, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation is an exact match for the screen car, with an armrest that disguises the gadget switchgear, a simulated radar screen in the centre console, an under-seat weapons tray and a telephone in the driver's door, along with a flip-up gear knob. 

More than 4500 hours went into construction, with each car receiving original body panels and a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 290bhp. It is mated to a five-speed transmission and the rear axle features a mechanical limited-slip differential, although the continuation cars aren't road-legal.

“To see the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment," Paul Spires, head of Aston Martin Works, said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...

Read our review

Car review
Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

Is the revived Aston Martin Vanquish a worthy successor to the range-topping Aston DBS?

Read our review
Back to top

When the company first announced that it was planning 25 continuation replicas of the DB5 used in the Goldfinger film, the big question was how it would deliver on the original car’s huge tally of gadgets. Ahead of production, the firm’s Works Division revealed several of the gadgets under development in the programme, led by Academy Award-winning special-effects creator and Bond film veteran Chris Corbould. 

Corbould said he had to think “for about a second and a half” when asked to work on the project, but admitted there have been serious challenges in making features that are both convincing and repeatable. 

“If we were doing an oil slick in a film, then we could fill the boot with equipment and put out about 50 litres in a couple of seconds,” he said. “Here, it has to fit into a much smaller space and it has to be able to work again and again.” 

There was also the need to consider health and safety. Although the Goldfinger DB5s aren't road legal, Spires said the company does have to make sure they won’t harm anyone. “We have had to make all of this work within the limitations of health and safety,” he said. 

Corbould has worked on every Bond film with the exception of Octopussy since The Spy Who Loved Me, including the forthcoming 25th outing of the franchise, where the DB5 will make its latest cinema appearance.

All 25 of the Goldfinger cars – priced at £3.3 million including VAT – have reportedly been sold. Customer deliveries will continue through the second half of 2020.

Read more

Lego creates James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model​

Electrified Aston Martin DB6: driving a future-proof classic​

The best cars of James Bond​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7

brian245

14 May 2019

Scraping the bottom of the barrel with this

Citytiger

14 May 2019
brian245 wrote:

Scraping the bottom of the barrel with this

As Meatloaf would say " you took the words right out of my mouth"..

Cersai Lannister

14 May 2019

I get that in the $2M+ market that buyers want collectibles. Hence the endless "Ltd Edition" Bugattis and Ferraris, the value of their dynamic or aesthetic qualities being occasionally questionable. So there's a business case and news-generating value for sure.

But, like the toe-curling Range Range Astronaut nonsense of last week, and now this, there is a chance that car enthusiasts' shed a tear with each of these barrel-scraping marketing-led ideas. A track-only Ferrari makes some sense but for a 60s Aston with Bond-gadgets to be limited in the same way is, I fear, going to lead to a backlash. Ultra-wealthy Top Trumps-style multi-millionaire collectors may be happy but these "continuation" cars may, in future, become as unfashionable as all those retromodern cars from 15-20 years ago.

Hughbl

14 May 2019

seems they're making a bigger version for rich folk.

289

14 May 2019

....clearly people have much more money than sense to spend this on a non road-legal car.

I agree with brian245, and Hughbl sentiments exactly. Aston Martin have been shamelessly milking the DB5 connection with James Bond plc for 55 years....this one takes the biscuit.

Did they all sit round the table and start the conversation with somethin like "now, how can we extract some serious cash from these gullible dickheads"?

Takeitslowly

15 May 2019
289 wrote:

....clearly people have much more money than sense to spend this on a non road-legal car.

I agree with brian245, and Hughbl sentiments exactly. Aston Martin have been shamelessly milking the DB5 connection with James Bond plc for 55 years....this one takes the biscuit.

Did they all sit round the table and start the conversation with somethin like "now, how can we extract some serious cash from these gullible dickheads"?

 

Well, perhaps those who espouse these  views are missing two key points...these cars will find buyers and it has cost you nothing and have you considered that the revenue this provides, helps to ensure the continuation of this marque and future models that we can all enjoy?.

Hughbl

14 May 2019

It might be the other way round - some wealthy customers might have brought the idea to Aston Martin. And having thought about it, if it means AM can invest the cash in fabulous new cars I shouldn't begrudge them it.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...