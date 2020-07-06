First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built

Aston Martin has completed its first DB5 Continuation model, built to celebrate the British marque's long-running connection with James Bond.
The first DB5 Aston Martin to built in more than 50 years, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation was created in association with Bond filmmaker EON productions. Just 25 cars will be built to mark the release of Bond's 25th outing, No Time to Die, with each featuring replica versions of the gadgets seen in the 1964 film.
Rotating numberplates, an oil spray system that deploys from behind the tail-lights and a smoke screen are joined by 'machine guns' that pop out from the front bumper, a 'bulletproof' rear deflector that raises from the boot, front and rear battering rams, and simulated tyre slashers. A removable roof panel representing the original DB5’s famous ejector seat, albeit one that isn't actually capable of firing passengers out of the car, is an optional inclusion.
Inside, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation is an exact match for the screen car, with an armrest that disguises the gadget switchgear, a simulated radar screen in the centre console, an under-seat weapons tray and a telephone in the driver's door, along with a flip-up gear knob.
More than 4500 hours went into construction, with each car receiving original body panels and a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 290bhp. It is mated to a five-speed transmission and the rear axle features a mechanical limited-slip differential, although the continuation cars aren't road-legal.
“To see the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment," Paul Spires, head of Aston Martin Works, said.
brian245
Scraping the bottom of the
Scraping the bottom of the barrel with this
Citytiger
brian245 wrote:
As Meatloaf would say " you took the words right out of my mouth"..
Cersai Lannister
Spectre of cynicism
I get that in the $2M+ market that buyers want collectibles. Hence the endless "Ltd Edition" Bugattis and Ferraris, the value of their dynamic or aesthetic qualities being occasionally questionable. So there's a business case and news-generating value for sure.
But, like the toe-curling Range Range Astronaut nonsense of last week, and now this, there is a chance that car enthusiasts' shed a tear with each of these barrel-scraping marketing-led ideas. A track-only Ferrari makes some sense but for a 60s Aston with Bond-gadgets to be limited in the same way is, I fear, going to lead to a backlash. Ultra-wealthy Top Trumps-style multi-millionaire collectors may be happy but these "continuation" cars may, in future, become as unfashionable as all those retromodern cars from 15-20 years ago.
Hughbl
I had one as a toy as a child
seems they're making a bigger version for rich folk.
289
This is faintly ridiculous....
....clearly people have much more money than sense to spend this on a non road-legal car.
I agree with brian245, and Hughbl sentiments exactly. Aston Martin have been shamelessly milking the DB5 connection with James Bond plc for 55 years....this one takes the biscuit.
Did they all sit round the table and start the conversation with somethin like "now, how can we extract some serious cash from these gullible dickheads"?
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Well, perhaps those who espouse these views are missing two key points...these cars will find buyers and it has cost you nothing and have you considered that the revenue this provides, helps to ensure the continuation of this marque and future models that we can all enjoy?.
Hughbl
In fairness 289
It might be the other way round - some wealthy customers might have brought the idea to Aston Martin. And having thought about it, if it means AM can invest the cash in fabulous new cars I shouldn't begrudge them it.
