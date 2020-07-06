First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built

Aston Martin has completed its first DB5 Continuation model, built to celebrate the British marque's long-running connection with James Bond.

The first DB5 Aston Martin to built in more than 50 years, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation was created in association with Bond filmmaker EON productions. Just 25 cars will be built to mark the release of Bond's 25th outing, No Time to Die, with each featuring replica versions of the gadgets seen in the 1964 film.

Rotating numberplates, an oil spray system that deploys from behind the tail-lights and a smoke screen are joined by 'machine guns' that pop out from the front bumper, a 'bulletproof' rear deflector that raises from the boot, front and rear battering rams, and simulated tyre slashers. A removable roof panel representing the original DB5’s famous ejector seat, albeit one that isn't actually capable of firing passengers out of the car, is an optional inclusion.

Inside, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation is an exact match for the screen car, with an armrest that disguises the gadget switchgear, a simulated radar screen in the centre console, an under-seat weapons tray and a telephone in the driver's door, along with a flip-up gear knob.

More than 4500 hours went into construction, with each car receiving original body panels and a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 290bhp. It is mated to a five-speed transmission and the rear axle features a mechanical limited-slip differential, although the continuation cars aren't road-legal.

“To see the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment," Paul Spires, head of Aston Martin Works, said.