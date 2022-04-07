BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R to be revealed on 21 July
UP NEXT
Dacia sales grow 5.9% as overall market plummets

Official: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R to be revealed on 21 July

After months of rumours, Honda confirms the hot hatch's reveal date on the 50th anniversary of the Civic
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
12 July 2022

The new Honda Civic Type R will finally be unwrapped on Thursday 21 July, Honda has officially confirmed, putting an end to months of speculation.

The hugely anticipated hot hatchback has also been previewed in a new teaser image (below) which gives little away beyond confirming it will be marked out from the standard Civic by traditional red Type R badging, a bespoke honeycomb grille and a more aggressive air intake arrangement. 

But futher details – most notably about what lies behind the grille – will only be made public at the car's public debut, the date for which has been confirmed 50 years (to the day) since the first-generation Honda Civic went on sale. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Civic Type R. 

Related articles

Even before being revealed, the new Type R claimed a new lap record for a front-wheel-drive car at Japan's Suzuka circuit in April, rounding the 3.6km circuit in 2min 23.120sec - 0.873sec faster than previous record-holder, the Honda Civic Type R GT Limited Edition

We still don’t know the new hot hatchback's performance figures, but the broken record suggests that it could gain a slight boost in power. The Civic Type R was earlier said to be "ready for Nürburgring testing", suggesting a front-wheel-drive record attempt could be on the cards at the Nordschleife, too. 

The new Renault Mégane RS rival won't be radically different from its predecessor externally. The overall body shape, with its low, wide stance, saloon-style bootlid and big rear wing is familiar, while distinctive triple-exit exhaust pipes and red brake calipers provide another nod to its performance potential. 

The spoiler features a new raised mounting, while the smaller lip spoiler on the bootlid no longer appears to dissect the rear window. Further visible changes include a lower shoulder line, a lower bonnet line and lower headlights, all features derived from the freshly launched eighth-generation Civic hatchback.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front

Honda Civic Type R

Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is the new Civic Type R?

Read our review
Back to top

The cabin design is expected to largely follow suit, too, with a new free-standing central touchscreen mounted atop a minimalist dashboard - albeit marked out with the use of Alcantara and red styling cues. 

Car Review
Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Honda has made good on a promise to electrify its European line-up by 2022, but notably that goal applies to only the brand's "mainstream" products. The Civic Type R is an enthusiast-oriented proposition that accounts for only a small percentage of European sales. 

So it remains a strong possibility that the Civic Type R will forge ahead with an upgraded and enhanced version of the current car's 2.0-litre turbo four, which sends 316bhp to the front axle for a 0-62mph time of 5.8secs and a top speed of up to 169mph. Honda has gone only so far as to reveal that it will be "the most powerful Civic ever", leaving official figures for next week's reveal.

Used cars for sale

 Honda Civic 1.6 I-VTEC Executive 5dr
2004
£2,995
66,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC SR Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,490
82,856miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.4i SE 5dr
2004
£1,500
118,080miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,500
30,747miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo GPF Sport Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,990
31,020miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 2.2 I-CTDi Sport 5dr
2007
£2,220
108,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC ES Auto Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,250
100,636miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda CIVIC 1.4 I-VTEC SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,500
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 2.2 I-DTEC ES Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,895
99,489miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
14
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 12 July 2022

No surprises here, but one question remains: where will this Type-R be built. Japan or the US? 

Obviously it will not be Turkey, since this plant - along with Swindon - was closed last year.  

Peter Cavellini 7 April 2022

Ten months or so on from my last post about this Car, and it's changed little, so it's going to have a little more go, only just under a second faster?, not much, is it?, Honda are going full EV just like the rest, this Car being a niche car in there Eyes will still be made, it may have some EV help, only time will tell, and Honda haven't got something to replace it for now, and there are more and more Cars now and coming which will better it.

shiftright 4 October 2021

Now 200% less ugly!

567 4 October 2021

I actually quite liked the look of the current Honda Civic Type R. Although each to their own.

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives