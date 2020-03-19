Hardcore Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sells out in four weeks

The 20 UK-bound variants of the hardcore new Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition have completely sold out just four weeks after the car was revealed.

Honda says all the orders were placed before any customers had even seen the car or received official pricing information.

Priced from £39,995, the Limited Edition is described as "the purest expression of Type R", featuring a number of weight-saving measures and motorsport-inspired styling tweaks to enhance the hot hatchback’s performance potential.

The special edition is finished in a distinctive Sunlight Yellow paint scheme and sits atop a set of bespoke BBS 20in forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tyres. The interior is set apart from that of the standard car by way of an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and counterweighted, teardrop-shaped gear knob.

A significant 47kg has been shaved off the Civic Type R's kerbweight, thanks to the removal of the air conditioning system, touchscreen and sections of sound deadening material. Unlike with its Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R rival, however, the rear seats remain in place.