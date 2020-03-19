Hardcore Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sells out in four weeks

Just 20 examples of the track-focused hot hatch are coming to the UK and all have found homes
Felix Page Autocar writer
19 March 2020

The 20 UK-bound variants of the hardcore new Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition have completely sold out just four weeks after the car was revealed.

Honda says all the orders were placed before any customers had even seen the car or received official pricing information. 

Priced from £39,995, the Limited Edition is described as "the purest expression of Type R", featuring a number of weight-saving measures and motorsport-inspired styling tweaks to enhance the hot hatchback’s performance potential.

The special edition is finished in a distinctive Sunlight Yellow paint scheme and sits atop a set of bespoke BBS 20in forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tyres. The interior is set apart from that of the standard car by way of an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and counterweighted, teardrop-shaped gear knob. 

A significant 47kg has been shaved off the Civic Type R's kerbweight, thanks to the removal of the air conditioning system, touchscreen and sections of sound deadening material. Unlike with its Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R rival, however, the rear seats remain in place. 

Our Verdict

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front

Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is the new Civic Type R?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Additional bespoke features include a track-focused suspension set-up, contrasting black roof and door mirrors and a numbered build plaque on the dashboard. 

Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK, said: “To have sold all 20 examples so quickly and before anyone has even seen, let alone driven the car, is fantastic.” 

The Limited Edition arrived as one of two special editions of the updated Civic Type R. The other, the subtly styled Sport Line variant, is less exclusive and more road-focused. Prices for this and the standard car haven't yet been confirmed. 

Read more

Updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R gets two new variants​

Facelifted Honda Civic Type R receives handling and interior upgrades​

Honda Civic Type R long-term review​

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week