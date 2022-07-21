New 2023 Honda Civic Type R brings hardcore styling, power boost

The new Honda Civic Type R hot hatch has finally been revealed, and it’s set to be the most powerful variant of the model ever.

Revealed in Japan this morning, the new Type R will enter its sixth generation with redesigned bodywork concurrent with the 11th-generation Honda Civic, also gaining important mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics.

After much speculation about the model’s powertrain, it was revealed that the new Type R will be driven by an “evolved” version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged 17YM engine seen in the previous car, mated to an improved six-speed manual transmission. Honda's 'mainstream' models have already gone hybrid-only in Europe, and this is likely to be the last pure-combustion car the brand ever launches here.

Honda says the uprated engine, which gains a revised turbocharger and new compact housing, is the strongest VTEC turbo yet and that it helps to “deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive” in Type R history.

The brakes have also been upgraded, this time with “enhanced temperature control and air cooling”.

The Japanese firm did not reveal detailed performance stats, but claimed the new Type R would have an improved power-to-weight ratio, torque and top speed over the previous model, using one of the most powerful engines per litre in its class. The previous car packed 316bhp, weighed 1380kg, cracked the 0-62mph sprint in 5.8sec and topped out at 169mph - and it seems the replacement will bring subtle improvements across the board.

Inside, the Type R gains similar upgrades to the recently revealed Civic e:HEV. The sporty character of the Type R, meanwhile, is differentiated with a 10.2in touchscreen, a bespoke digital cockpit, red Type R trim, sports seats designed for both road and track and suede-effect upholstery.