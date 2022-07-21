BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R brings hardcore styling, power boost
UP NEXT
Why EVs and digital sales won't change Dacia UK's mission

New 2023 Honda Civic Type R brings hardcore styling, power boost

Ford Focus ST rival touches down with mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics
News
3 mins read
21 July 2022

The new Honda Civic Type R hot hatch has finally been revealed, and it’s set to be the most powerful variant of the model ever.

Revealed in Japan this morning, the new Type R will enter its sixth generation with redesigned bodywork concurrent with the 11th-generation Honda Civic, also gaining important mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics. 

After much speculation about the model’s powertrain, it was revealed that the new Type R will be driven by an “evolved” version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged 17YM engine seen in the previous car, mated to an improved six-speed manual transmission. Honda's 'mainstream' models have already gone hybrid-only in Europe, and this is likely to be the last pure-combustion car the brand ever launches here.

Related articles

Honda says the uprated engine, which gains a revised turbocharger and new compact housing, is the strongest VTEC turbo yet and that it helps to “deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive” in Type R history. 

The brakes have also been upgraded, this time with “enhanced temperature control and air cooling”. 

The Japanese firm did not reveal detailed performance stats, but claimed the new Type R would have an improved power-to-weight ratio, torque and top speed over the previous model, using one of the most powerful engines per litre in its class. The previous car packed 316bhp, weighed 1380kg, cracked the 0-62mph sprint in 5.8sec and topped out at 169mph - and it seems the replacement will bring subtle improvements across the board.

Inside, the Type R gains similar upgrades to the recently revealed Civic e:HEV. The sporty character of the Type R, meanwhile, is differentiated with a 10.2in touchscreen, a bespoke digital cockpit, red Type R trim, sports seats designed for both road and track and suede-effect upholstery. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front

Honda Civic Type R

Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is the new Civic Type R?

Read our review
Back to top

While the old Type R sported a particularly dramatic exterior design, this new version is far more understated. A large rear wing makes a return, though, and it rides on purposeful, lightweight 19in alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. 

Other design features include a larger lower grille, added front bumper air vents and a revised bonnet to improve airflow to the engine. 

Honda has emphasised the improved performance of the Type R throughout the build-up to its reveal. Prior to its unveiling, it rounded Japan's 2.2-mile Suzuka circuit in 2min 23.120sec, setting a new lap record for front-wheel-drive cars.  

The time was 0.873sec faster than the previous record holder - the Honda Civic Type R GT Limited Edition, based on the FK8-generation car. 

The model was also said to be "ready for Nürburgring testing", suggesting the Type R could be set to challenge the front-wheel-drive record at the Nordschleife, too. 

“With the all-new Civic Type R, Honda engineers have again delivered on our goal to create the most rewarding driving experience in the performance hatchback segment,” said Honda Europe senior vice-president Tom Gardner.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Through exceptional advancements and the application of motorsport-derived technologies, we have exceeded the capabilities of even the stripped-out, lightweight version of the previous model. It is this dedication to performance excellence that has made the Civic Type R so popular with driving purists for 25 years.”

Honda has not yet revealed pricing for the model, but said the new Type R will go on sale in 2023, with deliveries set to begin early in the year. 

Used cars for sale

Honda Civic 2.0 I-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2009
£7,295
71,231miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,000
35,329miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo EX Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,500
20,643miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC SE Plus (Navi) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,800
43,831miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-VTEC SE Executive Limited Edition 5dr
2002
£1,795
112,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda CIVIC 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,000
41,309miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-DTEC SE Plus (Navi) Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,800
105,283miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 2.0 I-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2007
£4,995
112,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Honda CIVIC 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,599
22,514miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
scrap 21 July 2022

This is it then. The final non-electrified Type R. Certainly looks better than the old one, if they offer it with a range of colours and wing delete option from the outset this will win a lot of sales from other hot hatches.

Andrew1 21 July 2022
Fugly
MisterMR44 21 July 2022

Looks considerably better than the last one, thank goodness. If Honda UK are sensible, they should make that rear wing a no-cost delete option...

Latest Drives

99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives