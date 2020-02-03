Non-zero emission cars to be banned in UK by 2035

The UK Government is aiming to ban the sale of all petrol and diesel-engined cars – including hybrids and plug-in hybrids – by 2035 at the latest, five years earlier than previous plans.
The move, set to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the COP26 climate summit, is part of a series of measures planned in order to reach the target for the UK to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
In 2018 the Government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 onwards as part of the Road to Zero Strategy, but said that ultra-low emission vehicles – including hybrids and plug-in hybrids – emitting less than 75g/km of CO2 would still be allowed.
However, the new plan will ban the sale of any vehicle that is not zero emission. Based on current technology, that would only allow only electric or hydrogen machines to be sold. The plan is subject to consultation, with the government suggesting that it could be brought forward from 2035 “if a faster transition was possible”. Some government advisors have called for the ban to be introduced by 2030 at the latest.
A total of 37,850 battery electric vehicles were sold in the UK last year. While that number was a 144% increase on 2018, it still represented just 1.6% of the total UK car market. By comparison, 1,498,640 petrol-engined cars were sold (64.8% of the total market), with 583,488 diesel (25.2%).
The number of electric vehicles sold is poised to expand massively in coming years, as a flood of new mainstream vehicles reaches the market, the technology reduces in cost and charging infrastructure is massively improved - and it is likely that the bulk of vehicles sold will be fully electric long before 2035.
Join the debate
FRI2
I applaud this strong and
I applaud this strong and courageous proposal by the UK- although 2035 is a rather optimistic deadline. A gradual ban towards 2045 seems more realistic.
Onlineo
Great news. This should be
Infrastructure needs to change. New car parks should have AC charger in 50% of parking spaces or 150kwh+ DC in 5% of spaces to get planning permission. This would add some extra infrastructure quickly, and within a year or 2 these businesses will massively benefit as people can easily and charge whilst visiting.
Also each car should be tied to a household energy plan. So that no matter where you charge you pay the same rate for charing on AC as you would if charging at home. This is just added to you electricity bill electronically without any extra fobs, or apps or companies to sign up to. Simply login to you energy supplier type in your vehicle registration and it should be able to charge up when you plug in. DC chargers with speeds of 50kwh-350kwh could charge 10-100% more to cover the set up cost. We need government leadership here, as the current system is a mess.
Add your comment