Nissan previews all-new '400Z' sports car for 2021

Nissan has previewed the long-awaited successor to its 370Z sports car in a presentation outlining its future product strategy.

Official details of the mysterious new car are thin on the ground, but we can see it will feature styling evolved from the 370Z coupe and will be the latest addition to the Japanese brand's Z sports car lineage - born in 1969 with the launch of the iconic Datsun 240Z.

The preview comes following the company's announcement that it is to embark on a wide-reaching cost-cutting strategy under the 'Nissan Next' banner. As well as closing its Bareclona commercial vehicles plant, the company will reduce production capacity by 20% over the next three years and streamline its ageing product portfolio.

The 370Z is the oldest car in Nissan's current line-up, having launched in its current form in 2008. The company's product planning boss Ivan Espinosa told Autocar at last year's Tokyo motor show that the sports car - along with the GT-R flagship - was "at the heart of Nissan" and that the company was "actively looking at and working on" a successor.

Autocar understands that the new Z car will be called the 400Z, and take its power from a twin-turbo V6 of unspecified capacity, but with more power than the current car. A full reveal is expected within the next 12 months.

The company recently submitted a trademark application for a restyled version of the Z badge, fuelling speculation that a new sports car was on the way. Its retro look hinted that the new model will take styling inspiration from the firm's historic sports cars, potentially with a sharp front end like that of the 240Z and distinctive brake lights inspired by the 300ZX.