Breaking: Nissan announces major cuts, but Sunderland plant safe

Nissan has committed to the future of its Sunderland factory despite a recovery plan to reduce its production capacity by 20% globally.
The Japanese firm has today announced its three-year transformation plan, dubbed Nissan Next, during which it seeks to substantially reduce its fixed costs. As part of the plan, it will close its plant in Barcelona, Spain, resulting in the loss of around 2800 jobs.
The decision comes after Nissan reported its first annual operating loss for 11 years and its biggest for two decades. The company ended the 2019 financial year with a net loss of 671.2 billion yen (£5.08bn) and an operating loss of 40.5bn yen. Sales decreased 10.6% globally from 5.52 million to 4.93 million units, with a slowdown in North America and Europe primarily to blame.
Nissan will reduce its production capacity by 20% over the next three years, also closing a plant in Indonesia. However, it intends to maintain Sunderland as a production base for Europe and "leverage the Alliance".
That's part of a broader new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance agreement for the three firms to increase technology sharing by focusing on key markets and product lines. Although not confirmed, recent reports suggest the Alliance plans to bring production of Renault models - namely the Kadjar and Captur SUVs - to the UK.
Nissan will also focus on streamlining its global product line-up. President Makoto Uchida admitted that, along with factors such as fluctuating currencies, “the sales decrease continues to weigh on our profit as we suffer from an ageing portfolio and limit profit distribution from our efforts to normalise sales”.
As a result, Nissan will reduce its number of global models by 20% in three years - down from 69 to fewer than 55. Resources will be reallocated to globally competitive models, with the core segments named as the C-segment (Qashqai), D-segment (X-Trail), electric vehicles (EVs) and sports cars. It will also shorten its product lifecycle so that the average age of its model portfolio is less than four years.
As part of the Alliance agreement, Nissan will focus its growth strategy on its most successful markets: Japan, China and North America. It will sustain its business in Europe, Latin America and Asia, but it will focus on its most successful models in each market. It will exit some markets, including South Korea and Russia, killing the Datsun brand in the process.
Join the debate
scrap
Sunderland can be insulated
Sunderland can be insulated from Brexit to an extent if it makes popular models for the UK market - which means midsize Nissan and Renault SUVs I guess. But the real question is when Nissan makes a major new investment in the plant, or just sweats the asset for as long as possible.
scotty5
scrap wrote:
No car company in the UK can survive if it makes popular cars for the domestic market. The vast majority of production has to be left-hand drive.
scotty5
Calling all remoaners
Yet again who would have though it? A 20% global reduction and Sunderland is unaffected. That decision alone takes all the remoaners arguements and scaremongering over the past four years and throws them well out to pasture. Even as a Brexiteer, with a 20% global reduction I'd have expected Sunderland to suffer.
Devasting news for Barcelona tho. Their employees may well be asking themselves what a fat lot of good being in the EU did for our jobs.
Just last year an article / comment like this would have provoked 6 pages worth of comment here but lets just see how many remoaners respond now.
xxxx
Who to blame
Bloody BREXIT, oh hold on, be interesting how this one is spun. Anyhow thanks to the EU why have factories in the EU at all, said it before Cars for Cheese deal might have been great for the French not so great for countries with Japanesse car factories in, looks like staying out of the EU was a good decision for Sunderland
Ski Kid
yes you can blame the Eu for Honda closing Swindon
Due to scrapping the 10% duty on Jap Imports makes it less competitive also designs less Euro friendly.
Citytiger
Ski Kid wrote:
Or you could claim that the current Honda range are pretty naff and dont sell very well in the UK, which is the actual truth.
Reasonable
Not a surprise
The Barcelona plant has long been difficult for Nissan. As long as I can remember they have struggled to secure new models - Lack of capacity at Sunderland, the high cost of cutting jobs in Spain and the high margin on pick-up trucks was what kept them going. Scale is everything in automotive, so when reducing volume, it's the smaller plants that will always be at risk.
Add your comment