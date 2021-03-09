Niels van Roij building tribute to Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake

Dutch coachbuilding outfit Niels van Roij has confirmed its next project: a striking modern take on the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake.

Previewed in a selection of early design sketches, the latest addition to the firm's Hommage collection looks to be based on the Ferrari 599 GTB, although it only goes so far as to call it an “Italian front-engined V12 grand tourer” produced from 2006 until 2013.

The Daytona Shooting Brake follows the recently revealed and similarly conceived Breadvan Hommage, which was based on the 599’s 550 Maranello predecessor and paid tribute to the legendary Ferrari 250 GT SWB ‘breadvan’ racer.

Niels van Roij has promised that its work will "again be polarising," with the 599's interior and exterior substantially redesigned to resemble the 1970s grand tourer.

It was commissioned by a "true car design devotee" who hasn't been named, and the company will share weekly updates on its progress until completion.

The preview sketches show that the 599 will gain an entirely new rear end with an expansive, wraparound screen and glass tailgate. Further details will be confirmed at its unveiling, but we do know already that the original car's distinctive 'butterfly' rear windows will feature.

Niels van Roij has gained recognition in recent years for its retro-inspired and ultra-exclusive reworkings of high-end sports and luxury cars. Following an estate version of the Tesla Model S, the coachbuilder revived the concept of a two-door Range Rover for its Adventum Coupé and last year applied its trademark Shooting Brake treatment to the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

READ MORE

Coachbuilder reveals Rolls-Royce Wraith-based shooting brake​

Adventum Coupe brings two-door Range Rover back from the brink

Niels van Roij Design unveils tribute to Ferrari 'Breadvan'​