Coachbuilder reveals Rolls-Royce Wraith-based shooting brake

Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design has turned its hand to the Rolls-Royce Wraith to create an ultra-exclusive shooting brake inspired by 1930s grand tourers.
The firm, best known for its Range Rover-based Adventum two-door SUV and Tesla Model S estate, will build seven examples of the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake, each of which will be finished in a bespoke theme inside and out.
From the front, the Silver Spectre resembles the Rolls-Royce on which it is based, but a side view shows how the roofline has been extended towards the rear and the original car’s conventional bootlid has made way for a hatchback-style upright tailgate.
The new roof panel has been formed from carbonfibre - one of the largest single pieces available, claims the firm - to allow for its unique silhouette and the tailgate protrudes slightly from the main body of the car in homage to “vintage and stately Anglian limousines of the 1950s and 1960s”.
The Silver Spectre takes its power from the BMW-derived 6.6-litre V12 as found in the Wraith but has been uprated to provide 690bhp - up from 624bhp - and 664lb ft of torque.
Available options include two-tone exterior finishes, hand-applied pinstripes, embroidered headrests, polished wood interior trim, personalised tread plates and colour-coded leather or silk upholstery.
A ‘starlight headliner’ made of fibre-optic strands is said to be “a true statement and showcase of the bespoke capabilities”. The lights fade away towards the rear of the car to give a realistic impression of a starlit sky.
The enlarged boot area is upholstered in padded leather to match the cabin. The company said this is “an uncommon sight” because boot spaces are usually “rectilinear and carpeted”.
Designer and company founder Niels van Roij said: "With this dramatically styled vehicle, we subtly link back to the heydays of shooting brakes in the 1930s, whilst embedding the iconic, soft and creamy visual cues from classic British automotive icons – all without being constrained by these motor cars in the execution of the modern styling. The outcome is not only a highly original design, but also a historically relevant car.”
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
If you have to ask....
This looks good, it's not over the top maybe this is how RR would've done it?
Landie
I'm not really a fan of Rolls Royce styling...
But I really like the look of that.
jagdavey
Think RR did some market research before.........
Think RR did some market research before & concluded there wasn't a market for such a "beast". Side view looks nice but that hatch is just plain god damn ugly. If you want a Rolls with a big load compartment you surely buy a Cullinan?
scrap
Given the massive windowless
Given the massive windowless panel on the flanks, it's more like a Wraith Crew Cab. Niche transport for a Chelsea based interior designer, perhaps?
soldi
So ugly
Oh boy, what an ugly design. 7 seems like quite a stretch to me.
Citytiger
Sorry but
Its awful, I can understand the idea, I dont have a problem with it whatsover, but this is just such a bad effort, it could have been so much more.. Perhaps they should have used the Relaint Scimitar, or a Volvo P1800ES as inspiration, and not an Astra Van.
abkq
Unfortunate resemblance to a
Cersai Lannister
Romance is dead?
I really, really want to like this. In the vein of the Jaguar XJ-S Lynx Eventer and the special-bodied Aston estates, but.... Really time has passed for estate cars and the god-awful looking Cullinan serves the spacious Roller market.
It's an answer to a question few asked in a bygone era.
rmcondo
Raise that big roof and you'd
Raise that big roof and you'd have a great ice cream van
audiolab
3 door estate...
Pages
Add your comment