Adventum Coupe brings two-door Range Rover back from the brink

Dutch design house stays faithful to Land Rover's original SVO vision, commissions start at £235,000
13 March 2020

Niels van Roij Design has revealed the production version of the Adventum Coupé, a two-door Range Rover derived from the SV Coupé that Land Rover cancelled last January.

The work of the Dutch car designer also responsible for a Tesla Model S shooting brake and coachbuilt by Bas van Roomen, the Adventum Coupé stays faithful to the original Land Rover SVO creation, with custom-made aluminium bodywork that uses only the bonnet, wings and bootlid from the standard Range Rover.

It’s exclusively powered by Land Rover’s 517bhp 5.0-litre supercharged petrol V8. It's been designed to hark back to the original Range Rover, which was available in a two-door body up until 1981.

Van Roij says that each Adventum Coupé “can have striking materials and colour schemes for both interior and exterior. Everything is possible: unique fuel filler caps, duo-tone exterior paints... even refined embroidery is a possibility”.

The first example built features red leather upholstery and a hand-made teak floor that extends from the front seats to the boot. It also features two electrically operated captains chairs in the rear, and even comes with hand-stitched umbrellas using the same leather as the interior.  Van Roij calls commissioning the SUV a "co-design process".

The Adventum Coupé can be commissioned for just under £235,000 excluding local taxes, with construction starting once a £43,500 deposit is placed. The build process takes at least six months, depending on what the customer specifies with the car. 

That’s very close to what Land Rover planned to charge for the SV Coupé. However, when the manufacturer suffered a financial downturn, it canned the project in order to focus its resources on new mass-produced models.

Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover review hero front

The fourth-generation Range Rover is here to be judged as a luxury car as much as it is a 4x4

Join the debate

Comments
4

JMax18

13 March 2020

I wonder why they chose to utilise the pre-facelift model. Considering the SV Coupe was post facelift. Cheaper i suppose. Still, its bound to take away from the appeal.

xxxx

13 March 2020

..do it at all!

JimmyMac

13 March 2020

Step one: Glue the back doors shut

Step two: New badge

Step three: Profit

 

At least the SVO version had a unique interior and roof line.

Rods

13 March 2020

lettering on the front and back looks hideous. 

