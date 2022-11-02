Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe given dramatic styling overhaul

The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will become the brand’s most flexible family haulier to date, adopting a boxy design aimed at the off-road ‘lifestyle’ market.

The Santa Fe has been completely overhauled compared with the outgoing model, doing away with that car’s curvaceous lines in favour of clean-cut edges and wide arches.

The effect is reminiscent of Land Rover and Jeep 4x4s, and clearly communicates the new car’s positioning as a more rugged proposition.

It gives the Santa Fe a distinct appearance compared with the rest of Hyundai’s line-up; an approach to styling established with the revered Hyundai Ioniq 5 and reinforced with the curvaceous Ioniq 6.

The Santa Fe’s wheelbase has been stretched compared with the outgoing model, bringing what Hyundai claims is class-leading interior space.

The tailgate has also been enlarged with the intention of providing a “terrace-like” space when the second and third rows of seats are folded down; with room for a small workstation or lounge area.

Nonetheless, the SUV’s footprint on the road is unlikely to increase too significantly, as the front overhang has been shortened to counterbalance its swollen rump. Hyundai has yet to officially detail exact dimensions for the new model, however.

Inside, a focus on usability and practicality is evident, with physical buttons and dials provided for critical functions such as the climate, radio and drive mode controls.

USB ports and wireless pads abound for keeping mobile devices charged up, and there is also an abundance of storage cubbies and cup holders throughout the interior.

Infotainment is provided by a curved 12.3in touchscreen, mounted in parallel with a digital instrument display of the same size.

Hyundai has highlighted the use of sustainable materials inside the new Santa Fe, with the suede headliner, mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks being made from recycled plastics.