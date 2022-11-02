BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe given dramatic styling overhaul
Tesla Cybertruck finally enters production

Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe given dramatic styling overhaul

Boxy styling reflects SUV’s billing as a family hauler with off-road ‘lifestyle’ capabilities
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
2 November 2022

The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will become the brand’s most flexible family haulier to date, adopting a boxy design aimed at the off-road ‘lifestyle’ market.

The Santa Fe has been completely overhauled compared with the outgoing model, doing away with that car’s curvaceous lines in favour of clean-cut edges and wide arches.

The effect is reminiscent of Land Rover and Jeep 4x4s, and clearly communicates the new car’s positioning as a more rugged proposition.

It gives the Santa Fe a distinct appearance compared with the rest of Hyundai’s line-up; an approach to styling established with the revered Hyundai Ioniq 5 and reinforced with the curvaceous Ioniq 6.

The Santa Fe’s wheelbase has been stretched compared with the outgoing model, bringing what Hyundai claims is class-leading interior space.

The tailgate has also been enlarged with the intention of providing a “terrace-like” space when the second and third rows of seats are folded down; with room for a small workstation or lounge area.

Nonetheless, the SUV’s footprint on the road is unlikely to increase too significantly, as the front overhang has been shortened to counterbalance its swollen rump. Hyundai has yet to officially detail exact dimensions for the new model, however.

Inside, a focus on usability and practicality is evident, with physical buttons and dials provided for critical functions such as the climate, radio and drive mode controls.

USB ports and wireless pads abound for keeping mobile devices charged up, and there is also an abundance of storage cubbies and cup holders throughout the interior.

Infotainment is provided by a curved 12.3in touchscreen, mounted in parallel with a digital instrument display of the same size.

Hyundai has highlighted the use of sustainable materials inside the new Santa Fe, with the suede headliner, mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks being made from recycled plastics. 

SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai’s global design centre, said: “The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures.

“With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”

The South Korean manufacturer is yet to officially detail technical specifications for the next-generation SUV. However, preview images confirm it will be available with the outgoing model’s turbocharged 2.5-litre engine – not currently offered in the UK – confirming there will be some element of powertrain-sharing between the two generations.

As such, the new Santa Fe is expected to be sold in the UK with the existing range of electrified powertrains: a 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid powertrain sending 226bhp through either the front or all four wheels; and the 261bhp, four-wheel drive plug-in hybrid.

Each powertrain’s output may rise marginally, but their development briefs are expected to have been concentrated on improving efficiency and electric range; reducing emissions in turn.

Given the new model’s upmarket billing, it is likely to be priced at a significant premium compared with the outgoing Santa Fe, which starts at £43,240.

sabre 2 November 2022

The Santa Faux landaulette styling is really eye-catching

