BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Citroën C4 to be inspired by radical Oli concept
UP NEXT
Honda Prelude returns to UK as hybrid sports coupe

Next-generation Citroën C4 to be inspired by radical Oli concept

New hatchback prioritising affordability and sustainability will arrive around 2027, likely using Smart Car platform
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
9 July 2024

The Citroën C4 is tipped to be radically reinvented, taking heavy influence from the genre-bending Oli concept and prioritising affordability and utility.

“We will put a car very much like Oli on the road,” Citroën design chief Pierre Leclercq told Autocar when asked about the miniature electric car's role in the French company’s future. He explained that the new C3 supermini and C3 Aircross crossover had been designed in parallel with the Oli and that it “is going to influence another car coming afterwards, and it will be quite exceptional”.

“When we developed that concept, there wasn’t one idea that we didn’t want to push [into production],” said Leclercq. He conceded that some elements of the Oli were “not good ideas”, suggesting that some of its more conceptual elements would remain on the motor show stand, although he wouldn’t go into specifics.

Related articles

“I can tell you that the intention with Oli and the car that will come to the road is functionality, innovation and price – mobility for all,” summarised Leclercq.

Citroën product chief Laurence Hansen suggested that the concept’s ideas – and therefore any faithful recreation of it – might not fully materialise across the brand’s line-up until 2026 or 2027, because a typical product development cycle is around five years.

The C4 family hatchback will be up for replacement around that time, following a mid-life facelift later this year, making it the most logical candidate for an Oli-flavoured reinvention. That facelift, due to be unveiled at the Paris motor show in October, will bring more squared-off bumpers and lighting signatures inspired by the Oli, but is not anticipated to introduce radical technical changes.

Citroen C4 2024 facelift camo

Given the new C4’s affordable, utilitarian billing, it’s likely use Citroën parent company Stellantis’s value-focused Smart Car platform.

Autocar understands that design work recently started on a broadened portfolio of models based on the platform, following the initial tranche that comprises the C3, C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda and Vauxhall Frontera.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet 2024 review lead driving front
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 2024 review main front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour

View all car reviews

Back to top

Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas hailed the platform’s flexibility and confirmed that Citroën would use it to launch larger cars, hinting at plans for a new model between the C3 Aircross and the next-generation C5 Aircross SUV.

“We aren’t at all at the end of the developments that we have on the Smart Car platform,” said Koskas. “There will be more cars based on this.”

Q&A with Thierry Koskas, Citroen CEO

Has Stellantis buying into [Chinese budget EV maker] Leapmotor given Citroën an opportunity to create a more affordable car below the C3?

“There are always opportunities for cooperation, because they have interesting technologies or whatever. But for the time being, we don’t have any project or intention to go below the C3.”

We’re nearing the age of the €20,000 EV. How can makers hit €15,000?

“We still need to have a breakthrough in terms of battery costs. Today we will be able to do a 200km [124- mile] version below €20,000. It’s big progress. But to go below that would mean that we continue to lower the cost of the battery. “You can obviously play with the motor, with equipment, but the battery is 40% of the cost of the car, so it’s huge. This is where you can still make some progress.”

Which developments in battery technology will be important?

“Lithium-iron-phosphate [chemistry] is great, because it enables us to lower the costs a lot, but I still think that there is some opportunity to progress with this technology. “After that, we are also exploring – but it’s not industrialised yet – solid-state technology. I can’t comment on that, because it’s still under research and development, but even with lithium technology, there is still room for progress.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,299
16,289miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,249
37,329miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,299
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,603
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 50kWh GS Auto 5dr
2024
£18,998
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 50kWh GT Auto 5dr (7.4kW Charger)
2024
£20,998
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2023
£35,900
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£39,900
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2023
£42,900
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet 2024 review lead driving front
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé and Cabriolet review
01 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 2024 review main front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Volkswagen ID Buzz
9
Volkswagen ID Buzz
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX front lead
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
7
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX
aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour

View all car reviews