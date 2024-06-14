Radical new Fiat Panda revealed with EV and petrol power

The all-new, fourth-generation Fiat Panda has been revealed as a retro, rugged urban family car with a totally new look and the option of electric power.

Called the Grande Panda to reflect a footprint that is larger than that of its predecessor (see separate story, below) the new hatchback is closely related to the recently launched Citroën C3, with which it shares Stellantis’s value-minded Smart Car platform.

Originally engineered for developing markets, that platform has been adapted for global models and can accommodate both internal combustion and battery powertrains.

The Grande Panda will offer both, most likely sharing the C3’s 124-mile and 203-mile electric systems and mild-hybrid 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The production car stays true to the blocky, retro proportions of the Panda concept that Fiat revealed in February even retaining the prominent Panda branding along its sides – a nod to its bare-bones 1980s namesake.

The minimalist, rugged look reflects Fiat’s new brand values of “strength and uniqueness” and sets the tone for the design of all upcoming models in the Panda family, including the pixel-style headlights, which were supposedly inspired by the windows of Fiat’s old Lingotto factory in Turin.

A number of cues nod to the Panda’s utilitarian roots and emphasise what Fiat calls its “UV [utility vehicle] attitude”, including the chunky front skidplate, roof rails and black lower-body cladding.

However, while the brand acknowledged the influence of the original Panda 4x4, it stopped short of hinting at plans for a four-wheel-drive version of the Grande Panda. It’s some 0.3m longer than the previous Panda, at 3.99m, but that’s still “below the 4.06m segment average”, claims Fiat. T

he five-seat cabin hasn’t been revealed yet, but Fiat said it would be “perfect for comfortable family living and contemporary urban mobility”.