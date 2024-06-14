BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical new Fiat Panda revealed with EV and petrol power
UP NEXT
Nio EL8 revealed as six-seat flagship EV with 316-mile range

Radical new Fiat Panda revealed with EV and petrol power

New Grande Panda is a retro, rugged supermini that's tipped for a £15k start price
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 June 2024

The all-new, fourth-generation Fiat Panda has been revealed as a retro, rugged urban family car with a totally new look and the option of electric power.

Called the Grande Panda to reflect a footprint that is larger than that of its predecessor (see separate story, below) the new hatchback is closely related to the recently launched Citroën C3, with which it shares Stellantis’s value-minded Smart Car platform.

Originally engineered for developing markets, that platform has been adapted for global models and can accommodate both internal combustion and battery powertrains.

Related articles

The Grande Panda will offer both, most likely sharing the C3’s 124-mile and 203-mile electric systems and mild-hybrid 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The production car stays true to the blocky, retro proportions of the Panda concept that Fiat revealed in February even retaining the prominent Panda branding along its sides – a nod to its bare-bones 1980s namesake.

The minimalist, rugged look reflects Fiat’s new brand values of “strength and uniqueness” and sets the tone for the design of all upcoming models in the Panda family, including the pixel-style headlights, which were supposedly inspired by the windows of Fiat’s old Lingotto factory in Turin.

A number of cues nod to the Panda’s utilitarian roots and emphasise what Fiat calls its “UV [utility vehicle] attitude”, including the chunky front skidplate, roof rails and black lower-body cladding.

However, while the brand acknowledged the influence of the original Panda 4x4, it stopped short of hinting at plans for a four-wheel-drive version of the Grande Panda. It’s some 0.3m longer than the previous Panda, at 3.99m, but that’s still “below the 4.06m segment average”, claims Fiat. T

he five-seat cabin hasn’t been revealed yet, but Fiat said it would be “perfect for comfortable family living and contemporary urban mobility”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer
vw touareg review 2024 01 front cornering
Volkswagen Touareg
7
Volkswagen Touareg
Mercedes Benz A Class RT lead cornering
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda

A very fine multi-use little car that offers an enticing ownership proposition

Read our review
Back to top

Previously released sketches suggest the brand has completely rethought its approach to cabin design, with upcoming cars due to adopt a minimalist, futuristic new look that heavily references the old Lingotto factory.

Ovals will be a prevailing theme, in a nod to the 1920s building’s famous rooftop test track, and efforts to reduce the weight and cost of various elements will lend an airier, more spacious feel, Fiat has suggested.

After the Grande Panda, Fiat will expand the Panda family with a new derivative every year until 2027. Previous concepts suggest these will include a Dacia Duster-sized SUV, a coupé-crossover, a rakish, ‘lifestyle’ pick-up truck and a utilitarian MPV-cum-camper van.

Importantly, the Panda family will be distinct from the rest of Fiat’s portfolio, which has the 1950s-inspired 500 at its heart, although the brand hasn’t indicated plans for any additions to that family beyond the 600 crossover and the hot Abarth versions of each.

Fiat expects to begin UK deliveries early next year, and while it’s quiet on pricing, the Grande Panda is expected to be one of the most affordable cars on sale, starting at around £15,000 in petrol form and about £22,000 as an EV.

Current Panda lives on to 2027

The current Panda, which is now also referred to as the Pandina, will remain in production until “at least” 2027, Fiat has confirmed.

Advertisement
Back to top

It plans to boost output by 20% to cater to sustained demand, even in the baby hatch’s 13th year on sale.

A subtly updated version of the car, featuring new active safety functions, an upgraded driver’s display and a new steering wheel and touted as the “most technological and safest Panda ever” is due on sale this summer.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Fiat Panda cars for sale

Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,995
52,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£3,790
81,432miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy + Euro 6 5dr
2017
£4,995
56,536miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,999
32,650miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat PANDA 0.9 TwinAir 4x4 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,450
81,425miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,890
9,974miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop Euro 6 5dr
2014
£3,295
77,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.3 MultiJet Cross Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,790
58,691miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir 4x4 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,300
38,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 470 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Bar room lawyer 14 June 2024

Hey FORD Europe, are you sure there was no market for Fiesta & Focus sized cars?

Tonrichard 14 June 2024

I cannot be alone in becoming confused with the proliferation of Stellantis models all riding on the same platforms. Surely the development of all these different models is unsustainable and detracts from establishing a clear identity for each brand. I know this is a step up from BMC badge engineering but I cannot but think that the outcome will be the same for Stellantis. VW have fallen into the same trap with moving Skoda into the same territory as VW and have had to rename SEAT as Cupra to distant their Spanish brand from their other volume brands. Renault have been much smarter (excuse the pun) with separating Dacia and maintaining it as a value marque which has allowed their core brand to move up a little in the premium ratings. Likewise Alpine is a distinct sporting brand because they have a core product (the A110) to give them identity. 

Andrew1 14 June 2024

Give them a call with your up to date financial predictions for next 5 years. I'm sure they'll be very interested.

Big Stu 14 June 2024

To a certain extent but I imagine the costs are reduced so much by sharing a platform they don't think it will be an issue.

Peter Cavellini 14 June 2024

So,it's a Panda in name, a vehicle to market a car in a profitable sector of the car market, will probably sell well in the home market, not so sure about the rest because there's so many to choose from.

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer
vw touareg review 2024 01 front cornering
Volkswagen Touareg
7
Volkswagen Touareg
Mercedes Benz A Class RT lead cornering
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX

View all car reviews