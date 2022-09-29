Citroen Oli concept car first drive

During an enthusiastic one-on-one chat with Citroën chief Vincent Cobée, he proves that the best-laid plans can always be subject to a whim.

It’s been set out in writing that under no circumstances am I to drive the Oli, the one-off, £1 million concept car set to go on a nation-tonation tour to energise dealers and customers prior to anyone outside the firm getting behind the wheel.

But who does the person who set it out in writing report to? Well, Monsieur Cobée, of course, and as he’s the one asking, who’s to argue? Everyone hurries to prepare the Oli. Autocar has an exclusive.

Of sorts. Full disclosure: we’re in an empty show hall in the NEC, Birmingham, not on the open road. But it is a special opportunity, for both giving us an early insight into the Oli’s capability and underlining Cobée’s reputation for forging his own path.

The overwhelming impression as I weave round the pillars, stopping, going, turning and only slightly aware that Cobée is in the passenger seat watching over me, is just how remarkably normal the Oli feels to drive. It may look, feel and be remarkable for how it challenges conventions in almost every way, but it’s clear that, with the benefit of a well-sorted electric platform to sit on, there’s no hint of a compromise in how it drives as a result.